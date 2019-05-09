5 things you need to know about the 2019 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400
Underneath the unassuming exterior, this Infiniti Q60 Coupe, lies a secret, a 400 horsepower secret.
The Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 takes an already attractive car and turns the fun knob to its highest setting.
Although it's not exactly without its tradeoffs.
Here's five things you need to know the Q60's design isn't exactly the newest on the block, but it is still a stunner.
The proportions are really good, especially up front, where there are so many curves the Kardashians are thinking of filing a lawsuit.
Now the interior is the little lesson throttling with a cramped rear seat and a dashboard design that's slowly moving from wired to tired.
But the leather is cushy and my tester silver trim Well, it's drop dead gorgeous.
Now the plastic covers they might not look very impressive, but the red sport for hundreds twin turbo V six well doesn't exactly care about what you think.
It puts out 400 horsepower and 350 pound feet of torque.
On my tester that's sent through all four wheels, but rear wheel drive is also available.
Now if you get up close to the exhaust tips out back you get a real nice bassy note.
But things inside the car, well they never really get too crazy until you're working your way all the way up the rev range.
Now, all this power makes for a pretty fun drive with lots of torque on tap across the rev range and little turbo lag to show for it.
The seven speed automatic transmission My tester does a reasonably good job going through the gears but it lacks the Polish at eight speed units that I've tested.
And while the brakes are mighty fine, the steering leaves a lot to be desired to be honest.
Now I do lack the optional steer by wire system that is available but even this regular unit still is a pretty numb experience overall.
But once you do throw it into a corner though the adaptive suspensions was a pretty darn good job is sorting everything up.
Now while the engine and looks might delight, the tech really doesn't.
There's a 2 screen setup on the infotainment here and the top one rocks weird OG Garmin graphics and compared to the newer style on the screen below, everything feels kind of disparate.
To make matters worse, the backup camera resolution is.
Isn't very good.
There's no Apple Car Play or Android Auto.
And everything on the lower screen is arranged kind of oddly.
On the safety front, auto brake is standard.
But if you're looking for things like parking sensors or blind spot monitoring.
Well, be prepared to pay $2,250, at the minimum.
For as old as some of the underlying bits are, the Q60 Red Sport 400 is still a little on the expensive side.
Rear wheel drive will cost you $54,900, whereas my tester starts $56,900 because it's all wheel drive.
Now if you throw in a few options, like some light aesthetic enhancements Put in some safety systems like my tester here has it rings in at a lofty $64,130 including destination.
Now, that's a little bit lower than you would find in other competitors in the segment.
But then again, those competitors do have youth and.
[UNKNOWN] on their side.
Now it might not be the flashiest kid on the block with all the newest gear, but the Infinity Q60 [UNKNOWN] 400 is still a hoot.
If Infinity revisited the [UNKNOWN] it might even be more compelling, but as it stands.
It's already a fun little value.
