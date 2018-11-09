5 things you need to know about the 2019 Honda HR-V Sport
The Hyundai HR-V remains one of our favorite sub-compact crossovers and a raft of updates for the 2019 model year, including this new sport trend, makes a good car even better.
Here's five things you need to know.
While all twenty nineteen HRV's sport updated looks front and rear, the sport trim gets gussied up even further.
There's a new lower trimming gloss black, new wheel arches, a unique honeycomb grill and a chrome exhaust tip.
There's also a sport specific set of eighteen inch alloy wheels.
And all that comes together for a properly sporty look.
The interior doesn't change all that much, but the sport trim does receive a unique black headliner and contrasting stitching on the seats, in addition to sportier pedals and leather on both the steering wheel and gear shift.
While the all wheel drive system does eat into cargo space a bit, the HRV still boasts a whopping 57.6 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded down putting it near the best in its class.
All 2019 HRVs receive the same 1.8 liter floorbanger as always, putting out an okay 141 horsepower and 127 pound feet of torque.
And it comes mated to a standard CVT.
The EPA estimates that the car will return about 31 mpg and 26 city, numbers I was actually able to beat with ease.
But I can't help but wonder if I trade off some of that fuel economy for an engine more deserving of the sport badge.
All 2019 HRVs receive additional sound deadening, and all but the.
Face trim receive active cancellation to help lower road noise.
Best of all, it works.
The HRV Sport is really fun to toss around.
And it's relatively comfortable otherwise.
But the same can be said for all HRV trends.
If you thought the sport trend meant you were getting a sportier ride, well, you're mistaken.
Sport Trims and up of the HRV receive a revised seven-inch display audio touch screen infotainment system with both Apple Carplay and Android Auto.
But alas, it is the old system and not the flashy new one that we get to see on cars like the Odyssey The Accord, the Insight, the Pilot, just about all the expensive ones really.
Honda also added a beview of safety systems including auto brake and adaptive cruise control but alas, you need one trim higher than the sport to get it.
The 2019 Honda HR-V Sports starts at $22,220 with front wheel drive and all wheel drive will add just 1400 bucks to your window sticker.
Now if you're fine with having a sport badge that really only exists in terms of the aesthetics, you're still rewarded with a confident, comfortable, and fun sub compact crossover.
And if you do end up getting a different trim, guess what?
The story stays exactly the same.
