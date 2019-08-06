5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevy Camaro ZL1 Convertible
We got our first taste of the Camaro ZL1 back in 1969 when a young dealership decided to order just a few of them with an all aluminum 427 V8 engine.
Well, it's been 50 years and the Camaro ZL1 is still really special.
I've got five things.
You need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 convertible.
So when you've got the top down like this, visibility is no problem, right?
However, put the top up, it's gonna take about 14 seconds and you've got severely compromised rear visibility.
So I really like that the rear camera mirror here is standard.
It gives me a wider angle view of what's happening behind me through a video feed.
So there's a few thing that you cannot get in a convertible.
You can't get the electronic limited [UNKNOWN] differential, you can't get the performance traction management system to dial in your traction.
Stability Control and you can't get the performance data recorder which are on track antics.
So my advice is if you're really going to track this guy go for the coop
So of course this thing is all about maximum performance right?
I've got a pretty significant going back there helps with downforce.
Some moldings along the side and a front splitter make it pretty slippery.
It's 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds.
We've got a vent here on the hood to help draw air out of the engine, decreasing lift, and of course, massive amounts of vent all the way across the front to help keep things cool.
So under the hood is a 6.2 liter supercharged V8 engine which is putting out 650 horsepower and an equal amount of torque.
That sounds familiar?
It's because you'll find the same engine in the Corvette Z06.
Power gets down to the rear wheels as God intended through a six-speed manual transmission or you can opt for a ten-speed automatic.
So, what's the final price on this ****' Camaro?
Well, it starts at 67,5, but my customers got the optional 10-speed automatic transmission.
It's got a gas guzzler tank, because, of course it does, as well as this awesome red paint job, bringing the final price up to 72,595 bucks.
But hey, that includes $995 per destination.
