5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

Chevrolet
5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand SportIt's more than a Corvette, but it's not quite a Z06, which is the best-of-both-worlds sweet spot.
Transcript
The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport takes the wider, more aggressive body of the Z06 and slaps it on top of the standard Corvette's powertrain. And the result is a sweet spot sports car that handles superbly but doesn't overwhelm. Here's 5 things you should know. The Grand Sport uses the Corvette's six point two litre LT1 V8 which puts out 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet torque. Our tester had the seven speed, manual transmission, which comes with active rev matching and makes for a properly engaging ride. The ZR6's wide body always looks good, but Chevrolet offers way too many ways to jack up the price and ruin its status as a bargain performer. This car has a sweet set of carbon fiber ground effects, but the package costs four $1,000. Exercise some financial restraint. Every Corvette Grand Sport comes standard with Chevy's excellent magnetic ride control suspension. But this tester carries the hardcore ZO7 package, which adds a more track oriented suspension. It's flat as can be through the curves. But it's a little too stiff for daily street use. The Corvette Grand Sport features Chevrolet's excellent MyLink infotainment system which includes Apple carplay, Android auto and a 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot. It functions well but it does look a little old in 2018. If you're looking for safety systems, well, keep on looking. With a base price of $65495 the grand sport slots in nearly perfectly between the base corvette and the VO6. Most of it's competition is over priced but the grand sport can get that way too. This car is loaded with options and it's as tested price is a hard to swallow $94300 May be you don't want 650 horsepower on the street, or may be you just don't trust yourself with it. But if you want the handling that comes with 650 horsepower car, but with a power train that is much more approachable, and a price tag that's surprisingly sensible, the Corvette Grand Sport might be that middle ground you've been searching for. [BLANK_AUDIO]