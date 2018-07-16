Your video, "5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Chevrolet

5 things you need to know about the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

It's more than a Corvette, but it's not quite a Z06, which is the best-of-both-worlds sweet spot.
2:02 /
Transcript
The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport takes the wider, more aggressive body of the Z06 and slaps it on top of the standard Corvette's powertrain. And the result is a sweet spot sports car that handles superbly but doesn't overwhelm. Here's 5 things you should know. The Grand Sport uses the Corvette's six point two litre LT1 V8 which puts out 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet torque. Our tester had the seven speed, manual transmission, which comes with active rev matching and makes for a properly engaging ride. The ZR6's wide body always looks good, but Chevrolet offers way too many ways to jack up the price and ruin its status as a bargain performer. This car has a sweet set of carbon fiber ground effects, but the package costs four $1,000. Exercise some financial restraint. Every Corvette Grand Sport comes standard with Chevy's excellent magnetic ride control suspension. But this tester carries the hardcore ZO7 package, which adds a more track oriented suspension. It's flat as can be through the curves. But it's a little too stiff for daily street use. The Corvette Grand Sport features Chevrolet's excellent MyLink infotainment system which includes Apple carplay, Android auto and a 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot. It functions well but it does look a little old in 2018. If you're looking for safety systems, well, keep on looking. With a base price of $65495 the grand sport slots in nearly perfectly between the base corvette and the VO6. Most of it's competition is over priced but the grand sport can get that way too. This car is loaded with options and it's as tested price is a hard to swallow $94300 May be you don't want 650 horsepower on the street, or may be you just don't trust yourself with it. But if you want the handling that comes with 650 horsepower car, but with a power train that is much more approachable, and a price tag that's surprisingly sensible, the Corvette Grand Sport might be that middle ground you've been searching for. [BLANK_AUDIO]

Latest Roadshow videos

Video: AutoComplete: Tesla's Model 3 woes are giving it an image problem
AutoComplete: Tesla's Model 3 woes are giving it an image problem
1:35
Plus: Honda wants to make swappable moto batteries a thing and Noble is back with a new car.
Play video
Video: A close look at the tech in the 2018 BMW X3
A close look at the tech in the 2018 BMW X3
2:31
iDrive 6.0 is a good system, but has a hard time with smartphone integration.
Play video
Video: 2018 BMW X3: A sport activity vehicle built for cruisin' and commutin'
2018 BMW X3: A sport activity vehicle built for cruisin' and commutin'
4:43
The third generation of the practical crossover is still a good choice for drivers who want comfort and that coveted BMW badge.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Tesla sold its 200,000th car, now it's bye-bye, tax credit
AutoComplete: Tesla sold its 200,000th car, now it's bye-bye, tax credit
0:00
Plus: Aston Martin whacks a V8 in the tiny Cygnet and Bentley celebrates its 100th birthday.
Play video
Video: 2018 Buick Regal GS: Five things you need to know
2018 Buick Regal GS: Five things you need to know
2:37
The GS looks the business, but it's not quite ready for the corner office.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: McLaren's 600LT gets a price tag, comes with driving lessons
AutoComplete: McLaren's 600LT gets a price tag, comes with driving lessons
1:29
Plus: Honda trims the lawns at Goodwood with the Mean Mower and Ariel puts a Civic Type R engine in its new Atom.
Play video
Video: McLaren 600LT: Lighter, faster and oh so pretty
McLaren 600LT: Lighter, faster and oh so pretty
3:30
McLaren has given the 570S the LT treatment: It's saved weight, added power and, above all, made one one good-looking car.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Tesla's Chinese Gigafactory gets a governmental green light
AutoComplete: Tesla's Chinese Gigafactory gets a governmental green light
1:26
Plus: Bugatti is making a faster Chiron, and the Detroit Auto Show gets a summer makeover.
Play video