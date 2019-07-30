5 things to know about the 2019 Audi Q3

[MUSIC]
The first generation out in Q3 helped make compact luxury crossovers a hit.
Problem is a lot of time has passed since then.
So the Q3 is kind of grown a little old in the face of some fresher competition.
Those tables are about to turn though with the all new 2019 two three here five things you should know.
With the new generation comes new looks and Audi knock this one out of the park.
Both the interior and exterior bear more than a passing resemblance to the larger, more expensive QH.
It's also a few inches larger in every direction which means there's more space than before for both people and cargo.
I drove the Europeans back, back in September but Audi had a few changes up its sleeve before the Q3 came to the US.
The Yankees back Q3 rides a half inch higher than the European model and its steering does feel a fair bit lighter in comfort mode than before.
We also lost the two tone lower body panels but it's not like America's the most fashion for replace on Earth.
The q3 is soul available engine is a two liter four cylinder gas engine putting out 228 Eight horsepower and 258 pound feet at torque.
It definitely likes to scoot.
Although the eight speed automatic is a little rough around the edges, especially at lower speeds.
All wheel drive a standard and you won't notice it's there until things get a little hairy.
Q3 knocks its tech out of the park coming standard with an 8.8 inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25 inch digital gauge cluster, upgrade both and you get a 10.1 inch touchscreen and the 12.3 inch Virtual Cockpit cluster.
No matter the trim, MMI touch response is the standard infotainment system and it's a peach The 2019 Q3 starts at $34,700 before destination and there's a surprising amount of standard equipment in here.
If you want to feel a bit sportier, the Q3S line brings the starting price up to 36 grand and it's the only way to access the top tier prestige trim, although that does push the window sticker north of 40 thousand dollars.
Now that the 2019 Audi Q3 is on sale it's ready to do battle against the likes of the BMW X one, Range Rover evoke and Volvo x 40.
Thanks to a solid mix of driving dynamics and tech.
It's moved from the old hat stalwart to the fresh faced young and I can't wait to give it more of a whirl in the future.
