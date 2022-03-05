/>
E
D
I
T
O
R
S
’
C
H
O
I
C
E
I
N
N
O
V
A
T
IO
N
A
W
A
R
D
Car Finder
Reviews
All auto reviews
2020 Chevy Silverado 2500
2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty
2020 Mazda CX-9
2020 Hyundai Sonata
2020 Toyota 4Runner
Tesla Model 3
Best Cars
All the best cars
Best affordable cars
Best crossovers
Best electric cars
Best family cars
Best fuel-efficient
Best hybrids
Best sedans
Best SUVs
News
All auto news
Recalls
Electric cars
Concept cars
SUVs
Sports cars
Prices
More
Photos
The 2020 Toyota Highlander gets a new platform...
2020 Hyundai Sonata brings arresting style...
Tesla Model Y SUV unveiled
Videos
Autocomplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Advice & Tools
Does your car have a recall?
Guide to certified preowned cars
Ride sharing guide
edition
editions
English
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
search
Go
2022 Subaru WRX Is the Enthusiast's Daily Driver
Mar 5 2022
Roadshow
Up Next
2023 Subaru Solterra is a funky Toyobaru EV
Up Next
2023 Subaru Solterra is a funky Toyobaru EV
01:40
2022 Subaru WRX debut: The rally icon returns
2022 Subaru WRX debut: The rally icon returns
04:28
Will we still like the Subaru Outback after a year?
Will we still like the Subaru Outback after a year?
06:26
5 things you need to know about the 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209
5 things you need to know about the 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209
03:51
The 2020 Subaru Forester is a wholesome choice
The 2020 Subaru Forester is a wholesome choice
08:10
Subaru Ascent long-termer: Final update
Subaru Ascent long-termer: Final update
06:15
Subaru Levorg Prototype: We won't get the wagon, but we may get the tech
Subaru Levorg Prototype: We won't get the wagon, but we may get the tech
01:34
2020 Subaru Outback is still spacious and practical in its new generation
2020 Subaru Outback is still spacious and practical in its new generation
02:05
Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept gives a look at new 'Bolder' design
Subaru Viziv Adrenaline concept gives a look at new 'Bolder' design
01:16
Roadshow Video Series
AutoComplete
AutoComplete
Cooley On Cars
Cooley On Cars
Carfection
Carfection
CNET Top 5
CNET Top 5
The Apple Core
The Apple Core
Tech Today
Tech Today
Latest Cars
All latest products
2022 Subaru WRX Is the Enthusiast's Daily Driver
2022 Subaru WRX Is the Enthusiast's Daily Driver
05:32
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Hits All the Right Notes
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Hits All the Right Notes
06:09
Can you restore your car's headlights with toothpaste or WD-40?
Can you restore your car's headlights with toothpaste or WD-40?
11:11
Headlight restoration kits compared
Headlight restoration kits compared
08:19
Ford Ranger Raptor Is Coming to the US
Ford Ranger Raptor Is Coming to the US
05:47
Spotify's Car Thing, Demystified
Spotify's Car Thing, Demystified
05:11
Most Popular
All most popular
Lomi Makes Composting Faster and Cleaner at Home
Lomi Makes Composting Faster and Cleaner at Home
12:23
Your Favorite Drink Is Over 90% Water and That's Killing the Planet
Your Favorite Drink Is Over 90% Water and That's Killing the Planet
08:58
Stylish Swede: The Polestar O2 Concept
Stylish Swede: The Polestar O2 Concept
02:28
Lockheed Martin Flies Autonomous Black Hawk Pilotless for the First Time
Lockheed Martin Flies Autonomous Black Hawk Pilotless for the First Time
04:38
This Electric Hydrofoil Merges Flying and Boating for a Smooth, Silent Ride
This Electric Hydrofoil Merges Flying and Boating for a Smooth, Silent Ride
06:39
iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
10:51
Latest RoadShow News
All latest news
2022 Subaru WRX Is the Enthusiast's Daily Driver
2022 Subaru WRX Is the Enthusiast's Daily Driver
05:32
Lockheed Martin Flies Autonomous Black Hawk Pilotless for the First Time
Lockheed Martin Flies Autonomous Black Hawk Pilotless for the First Time
04:38
Stylish Swede: The Polestar O2 Concept
Stylish Swede: The Polestar O2 Concept
02:28
Ineos Grenadier Looks Like an Old Defender and Is Equally Robust
Ineos Grenadier Looks Like an Old Defender and Is Equally Robust
10:08
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Hits All the Right Notes
2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Hits All the Right Notes
06:09
How to Buy an EV With Enough Range
How to Buy an EV With Enough Range
06:26
Roadshow
Subaru