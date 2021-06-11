2022 Lexus NX is the most important Lexus in a long time

Transcript
[MUSIC] Big things often come in small packages. Take the all new 2022 Lexus NX, for example. Despite its diminutive form factor there are some huge upgrades in here. Not only for the NX, but for Lexus as well. Let's take a look and see what makes this little guy so important. The 2022 Lexus NX's styling is an even mix of familiar and fresh. The front is more on the old friend side of the spectrum with some nips and tucks that generally retain the face from the previous generation. A still large grille has a new design and the new pair of headlights bring this SUV up to date with other new Lexus models. Go for the F SPORT trim and you get unique bumpers and 20 inch gloss black wheels and then there's the back Things are much different when viewing the new annex from behind. Not only is there a new tail light assembly that rocks a full with light bark, you might have noticed that the Lexus L badge is nowhere to be seen. Instead, Lexus has picked a new typeface that it believes adds a more premium look. All these updates combined to give the NX a sharp new look that should help broaden this small SUVs appeal. So the exterior of the 2022 Lexus NX is a little more on the evolution side. However once we're in here, it's pretty clear there's a whole lot of revolution going on. All the usual good Lexus stuff is present and accounted for inside the 2022 annex. The leather seats are cushy as heck and in F SPORT trim, you can get them decked out in some bright red leather. The doors are now electrically operated using buttons inside and out to disengage the latches. But the biggest upgrades by far are on the dashboard where a new design tilts everything towards the driver. A redesigned centre console picks up a new electronic shifter with space for wireless charging into easily accessible USB ports. Speaking of tech Lexus made a big leap forward in the infotainment department. Lexus interface is an all new system developed in the US that seeks to drag this car into the 21st century. Modeled after the stuff on your smartphone, the new telematics feature multi touch controls for the map, in addition to a navigation bar on the left that lets you swap between directions, music or phone settings quickly. There's built in integration with both Apple Music and amazon music, and wireless CarPlay and Android Auto are standard to. High end models get a 14 inch touchscreen that also covers climate control. Well lower trims get a 9.8 inch screen without climate integration. Lexus will offer four powertrain options in the 2022 Nx. The base model gets a 203 horsepower 2.5 liter engine, only new 2.4 liter turbocharged four cylinder upgrades output 275 horsepower. The traditional gas electric hybrid is still here, but there is now a new plug in hybrid variant on offer that should deliver about 36 miles of electric range on a single charge. So clearly there are a lot of big changes coming to Lexus the second smallest SUV. Keep your eyes peeled to roadshow as we draw closer to the start of the production of the 2022, Lexus and X in the third quarter of this year. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

100 episodes

Alphabet City

102 episodes

CNET Top 5

866 episodes

The Daily Charge

974 episodes

What the Future

357 episodes

Tech Today

1531 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

In exclusive trailer for Not The Science Type, female scientists confront stereotypes

1:33

Apple now makes sharing your health records easier with Health app

2:28

Add your driver's license to Wallet with iOS 15

2:26

Nvidia's newest 3080 Ti GPU headlines Computex 2021

4:21

AMD, Tesla partner up

6:02

New Beats earbuds revealed by LeBron James?

4:06

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

Road testing the Boring Company Loop under Las Vegas

3:50

Ford Maverick: Forget Hyundai's Santa Cruz, Honda's Civic is its real rival

4:34

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

WWDC21: iOS 15 and all its best features

9:56

iPadOS 15: How it changes the iPad and what it still doesn't do

5:14

2022 Nissan Pathfinder has something new for everyone

5:31

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Road testing the Boring Company Loop under Las Vegas

3:50

The new Echo Show 8 adds just enough to be a worthwhile upgrade

7:54

Apple made its smart home more entertaining at WWDC 2021

4:16

iPadOS 15: How it changes the iPad and what it still doesn't do

5:14

Everything we want from Ring's new drone cam

5:29

Samsung QN90A Neo QLED TV: Brighter than OLED, but is it better?

8:51

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Use Google Home and Nest devices to enjoy free audio books (and Audible books too)

4:28

The Cheapskate Hall of Fame: The first 7 inductees

3:07

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40