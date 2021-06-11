2022 Lexus NX is the most important Lexus in a long time
Cars
Notification on
Notification off
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Big things often come in small packages.
Take the all new 2022 Lexus NX, for example.
Despite its diminutive form factor there are some huge upgrades in here.
Not only for the NX, but for Lexus as well.
Let's take a look and see what makes this little guy so important.
The 2022 Lexus NX's styling is an even mix of familiar and fresh.
The front is more on the old friend side of the spectrum with some nips and tucks that generally retain the face from the previous generation.
A still large grille has a new design and the new pair of headlights bring this SUV up to date with other new Lexus models.
Go for the F SPORT trim and you get unique bumpers and 20 inch gloss black wheels and then there's the back Things are much different when viewing the new annex from behind.
Not only is there a new tail light assembly that rocks a full with light bark, you might have noticed that the Lexus L badge is nowhere to be seen.
Instead, Lexus has picked a new typeface that it believes adds a more premium look.
All these updates combined to give the NX a sharp new look that should help broaden this small SUVs appeal.
So the exterior of the 2022 Lexus NX is a little more on the evolution side.
However once we're in here, it's pretty clear there's a whole lot of revolution going on.
All the usual good Lexus stuff is present and accounted for inside the 2022 annex.
The leather seats are cushy as heck and in F SPORT trim, you can get them decked out in some bright red leather.
The doors are now electrically operated using buttons inside and out to disengage the latches.
But the biggest upgrades by far are on the dashboard where a new design tilts everything towards the driver.
A redesigned centre console picks up a new electronic shifter with space for wireless charging into easily accessible USB ports.
Speaking of tech Lexus made a big leap forward in the infotainment department.
Lexus interface is an all new system developed in the US that seeks to drag this car into the 21st century.
Modeled after the stuff on your smartphone, the new telematics feature multi touch controls for the map, in addition to a navigation bar on the left that lets you swap between directions, music or phone settings quickly.
There's built in integration with both Apple Music and amazon music, and wireless CarPlay and Android Auto are standard to.
High end models get a 14 inch touchscreen that also covers climate control.
Well lower trims get a 9.8 inch screen without climate integration.
Lexus will offer four powertrain options in the 2022 Nx.
The base model gets a 203 horsepower 2.5 liter engine, only new 2.4 liter turbocharged four cylinder upgrades output 275 horsepower.
The traditional gas electric hybrid is still here, but there is now a new plug in hybrid variant on offer that should deliver about 36 miles of electric range on a single charge.
So clearly there are a lot of big changes coming to Lexus the second smallest SUV.
Keep your eyes peeled to roadshow as we draw closer to the start of the production of the 2022, Lexus and X in the third quarter of this year.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Toyota BZ4X Concept has a clunky name and a cool look
1:48
2022 Toyota GR86 keeps it simple
1:50
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross aims for the best of both worlds
1:45
Toyota built a Prius rally car and it's pretty awesome
4:47
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is a battery-powered mic-drop
9:23
The Mega Power Frunk could be the F-150 Lightning's best feature
2:05
Get a closer look at the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
8:12
Hyundai Palisade: Long-term impressions after a year and 13,500...