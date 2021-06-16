2022 Honda Civic is a more refined segment leader

[MUSIC]
When the 10th generation Honda Civic debuted for 2016 it made a big impression with a coupe like roofline shark fin styling and standout rear end.
It looks like an aggressive and even today is still attractive.
But after a six model year run, a new Civic is rolling into our lives.
The new 11th generation car Honda Depp's more mature, but still sleek design theme that isn't drastically removed from its predecessor, which isn't a bad thing at all.
The coupe like roof remains the front isn't too different but the body supports more defined lines.
The eight pillars have been pulled back two inches to elongate the hood.
The flat belt line is lower providing more sightglass real estate in the rear shoulders give the back quarter and almost outtie like appearance.
Though I won't miss the outgoing cars shapelier and more distinctive rear end, the new one is just saw Talking comparison.
The biggest stuff takes place inside, while the current cars cabin is packed full of curvy lines that look a little dated.
Now the new interior is simple and good Horizontal dash design is so much more cleaner than before, thanks in part to the metal honeycomb trim that runs the length of the dash.
In addition to be nice visual jewellery.
It also hides air vents to further simplify things.
Honda has also stepped things up in the materials department, on this range topping Touring model.
The dash and door panels are draped in soft touch materials.
The hard plastics are nicely green.
Every switch feels robust.
And there's textured fingerprint resistant trim on the center Council and doors to keep things from looking smudgy.
This would be my pick for the best and highest quality interior in the class.
If it wasn't for the monster three because that thing is just crazy.
The front seats are also new and after spending a few 100 miles on them, I can say that they are comfy with support in all the right places.
Spaces generous for adults in the front and rear in our back there's a serviceable 14.4 cubic feet trunk, the tech menu and the new Civic is more substantial with the touring getting all the bells and whistles like a 10.2 inch digital cluster.
Awesome 12 speaker Bose audio setup and responsive nine inch touchscreen for infotainment with navigation and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
It works as advertised with nice physical controls and intuitive menus but does take a noticeable second to boot up.
Non touring models get just a partially digital cluster, seven inch infotainment, touchscreen and wired Car Play and Android auto.
And for safety, The Honda Sensing suite is standard on every civic with for Collision Warning.
Updated adaptive cruise lane departure warning with lane keep assist and for 2022 it adds traffic jam assist and traffic sign recognition, effects and Touring model trims also get blind spot monitoring standard
Driving the Civic is familiar Powering the X in the touring is a 1.5 liter turbocharged 4 cylinder, making a little more power.
Six more horsepower for 180 and 15 pound feed more torque for 177.
On the sides continuously variable transmission sends power to the front wheels and helps return an EPA estimated 31 miles per gallon in the city in 38 mile Miles per gallon on the highway in this touring.
Acceleration is brisk for the class be noticeably livelier with the sport mode activated and that's what the Civic gaining more than 100 pounds with this new generation.
As for the CVT, it ain't bad at all doing a fine job simulating welding.
Time here, changes.
Base LX and Sport Trims.
On the other hand, get a two liter naturally.
Aspirated, 4-cylinder making the same hundred and fifty eight horsepower and hundred thirty eight pound feet of torque as before with a CBT.
Sorry man transmission fans, but you still won't be able to get the, Sedan with one but you will be able to get one liter on in the hatchback and three pedals will be exclusive on the more performance oriented si and tight bar later on.
So Hooray for that.
dynamically it's a little tighter and more composed now thanks to body stiffening suspension and And steering upgrades, turn in four corners is snappy body roll is controlled and there's good grip on the 18 inch tires.
Push things too hard though and the tires will let you know before the front end begins to gradually wash out.
I did get a chance to drive the new car back to back with the old one and one thing that really stands out is the steering In this there's more feel to it and it's more solid with less chatter fell through the wheel over bumps and ruts.
Brakes are also nice with the firm title and confidence inspiring stopping muscle.
Ride quality is smooth and the suspension easily soaks up small impacts with bigger ones making their way into the cabin.
some.
It's not harsh or anything though and you'll have no problems doing long.
drives in this and the cabin see is hushed from wind noise but there is a little tire noise a little.
The new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is on sale now in dealerships with base pricing ranging from 22,006 95 with destination for the base Lx 220 9002 95 For the big bad touring we have here.
Without a doubt the new car with its more mature outer appearance, updated interior and performance refinements keep it right up there at the head of this class as one of the best overall packages.
So the new car is basically picking up where the old car is leaving off