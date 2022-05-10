2022 GMC Sierra AT4X: More Capable, Still Fancy

May 10 2022 Roadshow

Speaker 1: Well, the wind is blowing. It's 106 degrees, and I feel like I'm standing in a giant hair dryer, but I'm in the desert, which is my happy place. And I've got this the 20, 22 GMC Sierra a T four X. Now this is really similar to the Chevy Silverado, Z two. And it's a step above the Sierra, a T that is already available. So when you want a little bit more, you know, capability, this is it, but I'm not here to talk about it. I'm here to drive it. So let's go. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] So what I've got here is a 6.2 liter VA engine pushing out 420 horsepower and 460 pound feet of torque. But that, that my friends is not the story. This vehicle has the Multimatic D SSV dampers, and you guys, they are so good offroad. So what makes 'em different? Is it instead of having like traditional shims, instead you have this like variable rate spool valve, [00:01:00] and it's kind of engineering magic. As long as you don't overwhelm that you are gonna be able to hit Hills, you're gonna be able to hit, whoops, you're gonna be able to hit dips in the road and it's gonna be really soft. So what you think might be a butt pucker like, oh my gosh, this is gonna hurt. The truck will just sail right through it really, really smoothly. I wish that I could get a set of these for my car, because I love them that much. Speaker 1: Now you guys don't think that this is some kind of like a long travel desert runner because it's not okay. I've only got [00:01:30] like 9.8 inches of travel in the front and a little bit over 10 in the rear. So you really have to be careful not to overwhelm that travel. If you want that nice cushy ride, I've got a couple of different drive modes here. I'm currently in off-road mode, which is loosen the stability control and the attracting control up just a little bit. So I can have a little bit more fun and really power through those turns. Get the back end to slide out just a little bit. And there's also a terrain mode, which is best for rock crawling will give me one pedal control. So I don't ever have to use the brake. I can just control it with the [00:02:00] throttle. Uh, this truck also has a low range and front and rear lockers. Now we are on our way to a place called Diablo drop, which they have assured me is quite difficult. Speaker 1: Now this VA engine is made into a 10 speed automatic transmission, and it's a really, really good pairing. And right now we're gonna lead follow situation. I can't really get on it, [00:02:30] but I know from past experience that this thing is offering out plenty of power. And I do love this transmission. It's very, very smooth. It's doing its thing in the background. I haven't really felt it Upshift or downshift. It's just very, very smooth. But if I wanted to, I can actually use the paddle shifters. If I wanna actually keep it in a gear. Like, let's say, if I'm going through SI, I've got the paddle shifter. So I do have manual controls. Now, when you really come to offroading on this thing, I mean, look, it's not a rock collar, right? Like, yes, there is a low gear, but the axle ratio, it's only 3 23. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] So don't expect any kind of like real, incredible crawl ratio. But having said that, like, there's a fair amount of ground clearance. Now you might hear it scrape a little bit here, but that's what rock rails are for. Right? The only problem you might have in this vehicle is it's approach angle the only 25 and a half degrees. So you're gonna have to plan your line. Otherwise you're just gonna like scrape off the entire front bumper departure angle is about 23 degrees and they haven't told us what the breakover angle is, but you know, and that feels pretty good. [00:03:30] This truck is wearing 32 Goodyear dirt track tires. And you know, they're not my favorite tread, but they're doing okay. I've aired down to about 15 PSI. I'm going uphill through some of this soft stuff here and it's shaking around a little bit, but it is getting the job done. Speaker 1: Now, one thing that is unique to this vehicle is the one pedal mode, right? So what I can do in this is I can use the pedal without using my left foot to break. All I need to do is just lift on or off the throttle and the car will [00:04:00] slow down for me. Excuse me. This is a truck. The truck will slow down for me. Now, of course, I know you're not gonna take this truck out on the dirt at all times. So let's see how it drives on the pavement. Now, as much as I love these Multimatic shocks on the dirt, you guys, there are stellar on the pavement. Normally when you've got an off-road shock, that's tuned for the dirt, it's gonna be really soft. And that translates to a lot of body roll on the pavement, but here it just doesn't exist. Speaker 1: Thanks to that spool valve technology. I mean, I could be going a lot faster up this curvy road [00:04:30] and wouldn't be a problem, but I just saw six cops back there. So I wanna keep it in check. Now, when it comes to the difference between the Silverado Z R two and the Sierra at four X, what you're gonna find is that it's all in the details inside. You've got just a little bit more luxury here, right? Like the materials are all better. You've got a little bit better fit and finish. I love the contrasting stitching, cuz I'm just like a contrasting stitching kind of gal. I do like how I've got a fancy pants, engine start, stop button. And my towing breaks have been [00:05:00] moved back here behind the gear shift. So they're a little bit more easily accessible. These row of buttons here on the Silverado. Speaker 1: They're up underneath the screen here. They are below this new HVAC control center and I love these dials and the buttons here. They look really, really nice. However, there's a lot of like GM buttons in here. I mean, you'll see it on everything. My four wheel drive control over here. Yeah. Like you can tell it's a GM car. The at four X has got a really large landscape oriented screen. I haven't had a lot of time to play [00:05:30] with the infotainment system, but I will tell you that it has Google maps integrated, which I love, right? Like why try to reinvent the wheel? We all know Google maps. We all love Google maps. So thanks DM for giving it to me. And of course I would be remiss if I didn't talk about this cool tailgate that opens up about 6 billion ways. I just love this tailgate. It's my favorite thing. Now, when it comes to price this 2022 GMC Sierra a [00:06:00] T four X is gonna set you back about 77,300 bucks, including destination now. Yes, that is more than the Chevy Silverado, Z two, but you get just a little bit more luxury.