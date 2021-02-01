2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing cars deliver world-beating performance
Performance is alive and well at Cadillac the luxury automaker just unveiled ultra high performance versions of its CT4-V and CT5-V Sedans.
Now in this video you're getting a two for one special and it didn't even take a coupon you see we got to be out of here in less than an hour.
So we're covering both of these Blackwing cars at the same time.
These super sporty sedans are designed to be the most track capable Cadillacs ever, performance and driver engagement were top priorities during development.
And I liked the sound of that.
The CT five v blackwing is the most powerful production Cadillac ever.
It features a 6.2 liter LT for VA that delivers 668 horses.
Horsepower along with 659 pound feet of torque now helping deliver those gargantuan numbers intake restriction was reduced by about 46% and it exhales through a freer flowing exhaust system.
Well, this car will rock it from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in as little as 3.7 seconds.
Top speed is north of 200 miles per hour.
One interesting little factoid this engine is actually hand assembled by a single technician down in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Now the CT for V black wing isn't quite as thrilling but it will still make you giggle like an idiot.
What we have here is an updated 3.6 liter twin turbocharged V six engine that gets you 472 horses and 445 pounds of torque now that's enough to get this car from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in as little as 3.8 seconds.
Top speed is kind of slow though.
Only 189 miles an hour.
Now those are tantalizing figures but it gets even better.
You see a 10 speed automatic transmission is available in both of these cars but a tremec six speed stick is standard major kudos to Cadillac for still offering a three pedal driving experience and ou guys should totally go out and buy as many of these cars as possible so they get the message that we kind of want to still have, you know the stick shift.
Anyway, that manual transmission has a few tricks up its sleeve it has no lift shift capability and active rev matching.
Beyond that both of these cars are rear wheel drive only all wheel drive is not available and they both feature and electronic limited slip differential.
Ginormous brakes ensure you can rein in all of that speed.
Now the CT5 the black one here has the largest binders in Cadillac history up to 15.7 inches in diameter at the front.
On beyond that this car can also be fitted with carbon ceramic brakes.
They have much better thermal management than the iron rotors you get on the standard car so they'll withstand much more abuse out on the track But that is not all.
They also reduce unsprung mass by a whopping 53 pounds.
Both of these black winged cars roll on staggered with forged aluminum wheels and they feature magnetic ride control 4.0 there's so much nuts and bolts stuff to talk about.
I'm not really gonna cover the design of these cars but I will tell you this they are obviously much more aggressive than lesser models.
And most of what you see here is functional the splitters and grills and vents and all of that are all designed to make these black winged cars go faster, turn harder and stop better.
Inside three interior trim levels are offered premium AKG sound systems and a 12 inch reconfigurable instrument cluster comes standard, though plenty of upgrades are available to Like what you see here?
Yeah, me too.
You can reserve either one of these 2022 Cadillac high performance sedans starting right now.
The CT4V starts at $59,990.
The CT5V of course is a little bit more expensive.
Kicking off at 84 990.
But both of those prices do include 995 in shipping and handling fees but don't get too excited just yet because these cars are not slated to start arriving at dealerships.
Until the.
The summertime though you may want to order one ASAP because GM is making a big electric push right now and these vehicles could be the last of their breed.