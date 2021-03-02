2021 Ford Bronco: Folding and removing the soft top
Cars
This right here is a 2021 Ford Bronco four door as you can see it is in Badlands trim this color is called area 51.
How cool is that now four door Broncos are available with either a hard tap or as you can see here, a soft top.
Check it out.
This is how you fold it down.
So, if you want to enjoy a little bit of sunshine while driving your new Bronco, it's very easy.
And it starts right up here in the first row of seats.
So basically at the header bar, there are two latches and you undo those by pulling down on them, just like that.
Once you unlatch the top you just push it back Like that, and it should click right into place.
So folding the top back is a little bit awkward, not the end of the world though.
Once you've got it latched in this position, of course you can drive around just as it is, but if you really want to let the sun shine in The top will fold back further, however, you've got to do a couple things before you can do that.
We've got to pull these side panels and the panel at the rear.
It looks a little complicated, but it's not check this out.
So basically, undo this little Velcro here.
Then you've got a few latches, you just unclip those once you've got that You can pull the edges just like that.
And this whole panel should slide forward right out of the way.
Okay, so it's the same story as on the sides.
You've got some Velcro and a few clips.
Once you undo all of that, this whole panel should just slide out.
Very easily.
All the prep work is done.
Now, this is the easy part.
There's a single latch on the driver side of the vehicle you just push down on that and then it releases both sides and the whole soft tap just folds back.
Super easy.
So as you can see, the Bronco Soft Top has a number of different positions it go in.
But wait, there is another trick up its sleeve.
Because this whole assembly here is actually removable, because four of our Bronco models, you can mix and match between a hard top or a soft.
So to take this assembly off, it's fairly simple.
There are a couple trim panels in the back here, you just Pop those off and that reveals three bolts on either side of the vehicle, then you just take your included ratchet and socket.
Whole toolkit here comes with every Bronco model standard, just take this 13 millimeter socket and ratchet, undo these and then once that's done, you should be able to, with the help of another person remove this whole assembly.
So there you go.
That's the full story on the 2021 Ford Bronco softtop how you fold it back and how you remove it.
So thank you very much for watching but before you go, we're gonna have a few more videos on this vehicle.
I'm going to show you how to pull the fenders off.
Pull them off
Look at that, as well as the doors so make sure you check those out.
