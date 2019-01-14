Photos
Detroit Auto Show 2019

Toyota Supra ends a two-decade hiatus at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show

Transcript
[MUSIC] Been about 20 years since a new Supra has been in US showrooms, which has made getting that ten second car you owe Dominic Toretto a little more difficult if you wanted a Toyota. But that's about to change cuz this is all new fifth generation Supra. No, it's not a concept or a prototype, but the production car that's finally headed our way. [MUSIC] Helping make the Supra's return a reality is a tie-up with BMW. Sharing a drive train and platform with the Z4. But the Toyota has a distinct design, being a coupe with a more curvaceous long hood line, double bubble roof, and big rear haunches. As luck would have it, BMW brings inline six cylinder engine know how to the collaboration, which is what powered all previous Supras, A 3 liter turbo 6 with 335 horse power and 369 feet of torque. Sits under the hood. That mates to a ZF eight speed automatic drive in the rear wheels that gets the car to 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds. No doubt news of the auto will disappoint hardcore enthusiasts. But Toyota engineers have said a manual is theoretically possible down the road, fingers crossed for that. When it comes to handling, the Supra's shorter wheel base, wider stance, Larger wheels and lower center of gravity compared to the Toyota 86, they're all positive, as are an active rear differential and big brakes with four piston [UNKNOWN] front calipers. However, the Super is quite a bit heavier than a 2,800 pound 86 with an estimated curb weight of 3,360 pounds. Inside the snug two-seater cabin there's a digital gauge cluster and supportive seats. On top super 3.0 premium models infotainment is handled 8.8 inch touch screen, with navigation a 12 speaker JB audio system and ample CarPlay capabilities. Base cars get a 6.5 inch display but no Nav or CarPlay. And being a BMW base system Android Auto sadly isn't supported. On the safety tech front, all Supras will come standard with forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane department warning, blind spot monitoring and road side assist for the times you aren't driving it like you stole it. The 2020 Toyota Supra goes on sale next summer. It's likely not gonna be a ten second car right off the showroom floor so you're probably gonna have to look to the aftermarket to fulfill your debt to dom. But it all looks promising from a design and hardware standpoint. The only thing killing me now is the wait to drive it. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]
