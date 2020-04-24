2020 Subaru Legacy: Sure-footed, sedate sedan

[MUSIC]
Practical, sure footed and just a little bit boring.
Meet the all new 2020 Subaru Legacy.
Now, the new Legacy doesn't look that much different from the old Legacy, which was already a fairly Anonymous looking ride.
And this white-on-beige color scheme isn't doing it any favors in the excitement department.
However, there's a new platform underneath, Subaru's global platform.
Which you'll find underpinning everything from the Outback to the much larger Ascent.
And that doesn't mean that we have a larger Legacy for 2020.
In fact it's only about an inch and a half longer overall with, I believe, the same wheelbase as before.
However, there are some significant changes and its larger cabin and in the engine bay, so grab stock only and we'll see what's new.
[MUSIC]
The cabin more spacious and more premium feeling with nicer materials and nicer leather though with beige isn't your jam, maybe consider stepping up to the top level Touring model that has a new Carmel colored leather that really sets this cabin off.
You can find pictures of that overall.
Ontheroadshow.com.
Now this 2.5 liters performance is pretty neat.
I mean there is a good amount of power but the CBT sort of soaks all the soul out of this car.
I mean that you need a pretty heavy right grip in order to get any sort of driving engagement out of it and when you do, well it doesn't sound very good and that's Sort of discourages you from putting the pedal to the metal.
Now the 2.4 liter is a lot more powerful, but it's got the same transmission and the same soft suspension tune, so even it doesn't really feel like a sport sedan.
It's just a little bit faster in a straight line a little bit better passing power.
But let's take a moment to talk about driving engagement.
Enthusiasts if you don't mind ear muffs for a moment here.
Now engagement is one of those things that enthusiasts look for in sports cars and track toys but I think that a lot of times you just want something comfortable, quiet, reliable and most importantly safe to get you from point A to point B.
and judged by those metrics.
I think the legacy here is actually very competitive amongst other finance and a pretty good car enthusiast, you can take those earmuffs off again
[MUSIC]
Being built around comfort means that the legacies right is very smooth, very quiet on the highway and soaks up bumps Well, this isn't a bad place to spend a boring commute or a long road trip, with the exception of the stop start system, which is uncharacteristically rough in my experience.
Sometimes when you pull to a stop it shuts the engine down and then starts it back up seemingly for no reason.
And if you have the steering wheel turned a little bit while you're stopping and the engine fires up, it can **** it back to neutral which is disconcerning say the least.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Now back in the positive category every legacy comes standard with Subarus eyesight driver H suite which uses two for looking cameras to add features like adaptive cruise control, Lane Keeping steering assist, automatic emergency braking and more.
And our vehicle also features the driver focus system which uses inward looking cameras to watch the driver face to make sure that you're looking at the road or awake.
Now I nitpick what this system is that it seems like it's always beeping at me for something even if I just glanced down for a second to adjust the radio or the climate controls over Figure out how to use this giant 11 inch navigation system.
We've got a separate video on that over on the road show as well.
Combine that with the lane keeping system beeping every time the road conditions change and the adaptive cruise control system giving a little beat whenever it gets a new lock on the car ahead of you And it seems like the systems okay speaking at the end by the end of the week, I'm probably going to end up turning most of these systems off because I can't find a way to silence them.
That means that I'll probably end up with a less safe drive but it'll definitely be a much less annoying.
Subaru figure this out.
[MUSIC]
It's no secret that the Legacy and Subaru's Outback are basically different by configurations of the same car.
I mean it's more complicated in that, yes, but you get what I'm saying.
However, the outback has the advantage of having better ground clearance and Subarus x mode terrain control system something that I can't find in the electronics of this vehicle, which means that the tall wagon has the advantage over rough terrain or in the snow, if that's why you're buying the Subaru for an all wheel drive system.
The Outback also has the advantage and cargo capacity with its tall wagon configuration.
I mean, there's a lot of trunk space here, but it's no match for the full folded flat rear seat experience, you'll get cramming things into the outback.
Now, I love a sedan as much as the next guy and I'd hate to see them disappear from the market in favor of FPV.
But for the life of me, I can't really think of any reason why you would go with the legacy.
Given that the out press exists especially considering their driving experiences are so relaxed and so similar to each other.
Then again, maybe I can think of one reason.
[MUSIC]
Of course, there is the small price advantage.
The 2020 Legacy here starts at around 4 grand less than a comparably equipped Outback at around 23 and a half grand.
At that price it's a bit of a steal amongst other sedans when you consider the standard all-wheel drive.
And I fight driver is sweet.
However, I think the sweet spot is the limited model here as tested, we're looking at around 32,690.
Though I would definitely be tempted to step up to the limited XT, to get that more powerful turbocharged engine.
Because even when you're thinking practically it's nice to have a little spice right?
[MUSIC]
[SOUND]
