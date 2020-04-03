2020 Cadillac XT6: Stylish, sporty, seats for 7

Alright,I'll cut to the chase the new Cadillac XT6 is good,but maybe that's not the question that you're here to have answered.You're probably more interested in knowing how good is it relative to the competition.And more importantly,is it good enough for you?
That's why we're in this 2020 XT6 sport all wheel drive platinum.
An example help you figure out just that.
Take a closer look.
At the x86 here slots in between caddy smaller 65 and the Big Daddy escalate.
Seating seven passengers between it's three rows or six if you get the optional second row captain's chairs, which we don't have Now personally, I feel like the XT86 here is a much better fit for your average commuters and the big old escalator is just a lot more reasonably sized.
However, cargo capacity is down relative to the competition with a measly 12.6 cubic feet of storage space behind the third row.
Full all the roads flat however, and you're looking at around 79 cubic feet of space, which is much more respectable.
Now personally, I'm really digging the exterior design of the XT6 which is nice and sharp and gets even sharper at the front and rear ends with these vertical design LEDs At the front and rear of the vehicle.
The interior is not too bad looking either.
Inside, the XT-6 is pretty darn luxurious at our Sport Platinum Trim level, with nice leather seats all around.
We've also got a leather dash, doors, and console trim I also like this nice carbon copper weave accent on the dashboard.
Now, some would call this look a little dated.
And I see where they're coming from, but I kind of dig it.
And at the very least, it's a lot better put together than caddy used to do.
Now going platinum also rolls in almost every tech Bell and whistle in Cadillacs Arsenal.
From the Bose performance audio that's at the high end of sounding pretty good.
To a full driver aid suite, we're talking adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist and a surround vision camera that aids in parking, but also works with a DVD recorder when parked, recording door dings and fender benders while you're away.
Notably missing is Cadillac super cruise.
The automakers hands off highway automated driving system, but it's coming in future model years.
Now of the myriad options equipped here the one that I definitely skip if the $2,000 night vision upgrade.
This one's DOA only displaying multicolor static instead of night vision, but even if it did work, I think the feature is a little overrated and a very limited use.
Utility.
Now, below this trim level, the basics to six premium luxury is luxurious enough I mean, and I know Kalinin but it's about as well put together as your average lower trim BMW or Audi.
Standard tech includes an eight inch q system with the new physical controller, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as standard Lane Keeping Assist.
Okay, it's time to talk performance.
So let's dig right in.
The X TG is powered by a 3.6 liter naturally aspirated the six engine that is mated with a nine speed automatic transmission with front wheel drive though.
On Demand all wheel drive is available.
As an optional upgrade.
The power is stated at 310 horsepower and 271 pound feet of torque, the latter of which converts to 367 Newton meters which, when very liberally rounded explains that 400 badge on the rear hatch.
It's part of Cadillacs, new Engine naming scheme, which even the auto maker itself doesn't seem to be actually using anywhere in its promotional materials or website.
Go figure.
Now a combination of a fairly smooth anti-idling start stop system and variable displacement technology that allows the V6 to operate as a V4 during very light highway cruising and coasting, gives you pretty decent fuel economy.
Raking around 20 miles per gallon combined.
According to the EPA, though, I'm probably not even going to reach the EPA estimated 17 miles per gallon for the city in our all wheel drive model for a variety of reasons.
You should check our full rate review on the roadshow.com to see where I end up for the week.
The V6 is a fairly smooth operator at the low to mid Range though.
It tends to get a little bit Wheezy at the top end of the TAC where it sort of runs out of steam.
This isn't a performance engine, it's a comfort one.
Overall its performance feels like it's more tuned towards a more relaxed around town grocery getting family, hall and sort of driving style.
Though our Sport model does heat things up a little bit with glossy black trim on the outside, bigger 20 inch wheels and a firmer ride, thanks to electronically controlled adaptive damper suspension, a tighter steering ratio and a sports all wheel drive system that uses a torque vectoring Dual Clutch rear differential as opposed to the open diff that you'll find at the base premium luxury all wheel drive system Improves performance in the corners.
Though, those improvements seem more aimed at improving stability around bends, rather than making the SUV feel more dynamic around corners.
This is still a pretty softly sprung comfort oriented ride and that along with the sedate performance from the V fix means that if you're the kind of person who's looking for true sport performance from your seven seater SUV, You're probably gonna wanna look elsewhere.
The 2020 Cadillac XT six starts at 52,000 695 for the base premium luxury model with it's more comfortable rid.
But our sport all wheel drive here steps up to a $57,000 asking price.
Now we've also got a platinum package which is technically a $3700 option.
But it adds so many packets prerequisites that you're essentially checking $10,000 worth of boxes with one stroke.
And we've got a couple of other options and destination charges.
So we're looking at around $72,000 as tested here, which is good enough.
I mean, in a vacuum, I really dig the style, the performance and most of the bells and whistles that the x86 offers.
But it doesn't exist in a vacuum.
And in the face of a much more established European competition, it's a much tougher value proposition.
And that's before you even get to the all new Lincoln Aviator, which is just a much better SUV across the board, whether you're talking performance, features, or tech.
Is this the SUV for you?
It's not a bad choice, but probably not.
