2019 Volkswagen Arteon Review: A serious luxury bargain
Transcript
[MUSIC]
As far as flagship vehicles go, you could do a lot worse than Volkswagen does with the 2019 already on like say, I don't know the Faden.
But nevermind that and back to this rtmp [INAUDIBLE] It's a spiritual successor to the CC offering.
A big helping style, premium surroundings and it isn't a bad driver, then and the fact that it starts at a rather reasonable $36,000 and you have yourself a quite nice and mildly entertaining luxury bargain on your hands.
[BLANK_AUDIO]
Visually, there's no denying that this Kakuma yellow audience stands out.
But even without a wild paint job, this car will still get noticed for its massive sled drill.
Extra points also go to the slick integration of the LED daytime running lights with the grills, horizontal bars.
Sprinkle in a fast, coupe-like roofline along with this particular car's R-Line touches, including a more agressive front bumper, black trim bits, rear lip spoiler, and dark gray 20-inch curved spoke wheels, and you have some big curb appeal.
And believe it or not, the Areon's design offers both form and function with a lip-back rear end.
Opening the hatch reveals 22.7 cubic feet of space which is generous, and then folding the rear seats down bombs cargo carrying capacity to 55 cubic feet, which is on par with many compact and mid sized crossovers.
When it comes to carrying people, accommodations are spacious for four, though you can go three deep across the back in a pinch.
But it would be snug with the middle person needing to straddle a bigger center hump.
And while headroom isn't in huge supply in the rear because of the sloping roofline, there's enough for little guys like me and typical adults.
[MUSIC]
Surroundings are also fitting for a flagship my some hard plastic from the lower portions of the dash.
Everything else is really nice.
The Napa leather seats are cushy and offer decent side bolstering, though I wouldn't mind a little more support and most of the surfaces you come in contact and daily basis feel great If you want tech the arteon has it with the Discover media infotainment system.
It uses a responsive eight inch touchscreen to control navigation, Bluetooth and supports both Apple Car Play and Android Auto.
On SEO models and above VW's digital cockpit is also standard.
But for a closer look at that and all the other safety goodies packed inside of here we have a separate tech check video for that.
[MUSIC]
Power for all audience comes from VW is always good two liter turbo charge four cylinder with 268 horsepower and 258 pound v to torque, which is joined with an eight speed automatic transmission with the available for motion all the drive system it returns the EPA estimated 20 miles per gallon in the city and 27 miles per gallon.
On an highway.
In comfort and neural modes the drive chain delivers ample low and mid range thrust at the transmission makes seamless gear changes.
However, there is slight hesitation at throttle tipping the gearbox is a little slow to make downshift when you really stop on the right pedal and the steering is light but responsive to input.
However, the most impressive thing to me about the Arteon is the ride quality from the adapted suspension on these really low-profile 20-inch tires.
It's surprisingly smooth over small to medium impacts, which is perfect for daily drives and long-distance runs.
If you wanna get nuts, there is a sport mode that livens up the drive train for later upshifts and quicker gearbox downshifts, and heft to your steering, along with firmer but still manageable It's a little more engaging to drive being a bit sharper through corners, but it's still not a huge thrill.
Like I said before, it's just a mildly entertaining car.
The 2019 Volkswagen already on starts at $35,845 [UNKNOWN] and [UNKNOWN] drive to the SE and SEL models is an additional 1800 This Sal Arline with Allah drives stickers that a bit more coming in at 44,555 bucks.
So the competition there's the Buick Regal and the Kia Stinger, or you could look at it as a more affordable Audi A5 Sport Bag or a BMW four series grand coupe alternative.
But of the direct competitors, it would come down to the Kia and the VW in my book, and the winner depends on what you value the most.
If you want a more rewarding drive, then get a Stinger.
But if you want better tech and luxury, you'll want the Ardion.
[MUSIC]