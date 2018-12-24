Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Terra
It's not often you get to sample cars from other countries, so when Nissan flew me out to Morocco to drive some of it's global trucks, I was in like Flynn.
Here are five things that you need to know about the Nissan Terra.
Never heard of the Terra?
Yeah, neither had I. This three row body on frame SUV was introduced in 2018 to satisfy the growing demand for four wheel drive vehicles in Asia.
Equiped with a 2.5 litre diesel engine, the Ford Banger puts out 187 hp and 331 pound feet of torque.
A seven speed automac transmission with the manual mode gets that power to the pavement or to the dirt.
With a two speed transfer case and a five link rear suspension with a locking differential, the Tara has the chops to get through a surprising amount of rough stuff.
Nine inches of ground clearance is on the high end for this class, and an approach angle of 32 degrees means it can clamber up some steep hills with ease.
The Tara has an almost full suite of driver's aids, including lane departure and blind spot monitoring, and forward collision breaking.
Adaptive cruise control however is not on the menu.
Fortunately Nissan's excellent zero gravity seats are standard making any kinds of commute super comfy.
The closest vehicle to the Terra in Nissan's current lineup for American would be the Pathfinder, but that is a unibody crossover.
The Armada may be the body on frame like the Terra but it's also much much bigger.
In the end you could say the that Terra is in a class of it's own.
You want more information on the Nissan Terra, there's a full article on that bad boy, over on theroadshow.com.
