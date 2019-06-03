2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is brashness in a box

[MUSIC]
If there's any vehicle that makes me feel like a bond villain, it's this one.
The 2019 Mercedes AMG G63 and why not?
Side pipes, check.
Giant 22 inch wheels double check screaming VA motor check ,check check it check.
do normal people need a vehicle that's this much?
Nah, but we bad guys.
All Yeah, we do
Do you reckon is all new for 2019 say for a few parts like the door hinges, the washer on the headlamps and the spare tire carrier but that doesn't mean that it's not the same bonkers completely ridiculous over the top SUV that it always was.
It's just that it's easier to drive and there's more as features.
Older g wagons had a recirculating ball steering system that frankly was so bad it would strike fear into the hearts of even the most hardened Bond criminal.
I mean it was super big on center and it was irregularly weighted you really didn't know where it was gonna steer you.
Now we have got a rack and pinion system, a lot more modern and a lot easier to drive.
And you can dial the steering in by choosing either comfort or sport.
Now me I like the sport mode it gives you a little bit more half that kind of suits the largest of the two legged.
Other improvements include a new independent front suspension.
Now I know I'm an offroadista swapping out that live axle for an independent system is kind of a bummer.
But I totally understand why Mercedes did it.
I mean nobody takes their G wagon off-road.
And an independent front suspension Suspension gives you better on road manners.
Now having said that you should totally take your G Wagon off road.
I mean maybe not in this AMG guys but the G550 with the meteor tires it really works well with the three locking differentials and the low range.
No this AMG is meant for the street.
I've got a four liter twin turbo big engine pushing out 577 horsepower and 627 pounds of torque to all four wheels all of the time.
So of course I've got a few different drive modes there is slippery if I'm ever in the snow in individual mode, comfort is great for commuting.
But the fun doesn't really start until I click it into sport mode.
That's where I'm gonna get snappier shifts.
A better throttle response a stiffer suspension but if you really wanna dial it up into 11 and I mean I'm a Bond villain so of course I do you put it into Sport Plus and never has a vehicle made me go from Bond villain to giggling scroll girl more than the Sport Plus in this Stew I did.
I mean, it's amazing.
It just leaps off the line with like I don't care who or what is around me deal, it downshifts and gives it this nice pops and gurgles, and the exhaust, no.
I mean, just take a listen.
The Nine speed automatic transmission in the G wagon is a dream.
I mean, I don't even feel like I really need to use the paddle shifters, especially in Sport and Sport Plus modes because it downshifts on breaking.
So the power is always there waiting for me when I come out of a turn Yeah I set to turn because this thing will kind of turn, I mean it's wider than it was last year by about five inches so it doesn't feel quite as tippy toppy when you're going round I mean, it's not really an apex center and for sure if James bond takes me out to the mountains he's gonna pull away but I'm gonna catch that guy on the street.
2019 sees a whole boatload of new technology into the G Wagon including this large 12.3 inch screen here on the center stack and the configurable gauge cluster.
The bomber part and this is my one stupid thing.
Turning the old command infotainment system.
It really wish it had the new NBU Expert.
Who knows maybe from 2020.
But the good news is it's got all the driver's aid that I love like adaptive cruise control, night keeping assist, object collision warning and braking and even an attention assist.
The [UNKNOWN] Bunch of S Class and luxury and features as well which I totally deserved because I am a Bond villain.
So I deserve to be heated and cool the front seats with a massage function and an active bolster that kind of gives me a hug as I go around and turn.
I mean I honestly don't know how effective it is, but come on, Bond villains need love too.
And you're not gonna get it from anyone else because they're terrible people.
But before we wrap it up, I wanna show you one last thing that is super old school but it really does it for me.
So one of the old school touches that they've kept on the wagon that I really like is the solidness of the doors.
I mean, listen to this [SOUND] It sound so good and heavy.
[SOUND] In fact, they're almost hard to close from the inside and then when you lock it [SOUND] Yeah, it's something shocked good.
Just it's so go good and so clicky, I love it.
Now you may have noticed that this guy is longer than last year, that translates into six more inches of leg room for rear seat passengers, looks like it's still a little tight back there.
So you're a born villain, what are your other options?
Well if off road capability is important to you you can look at the Land Rover Range Rover, if that's not so much your deal well, look at the Lincoln Navigator or the new BMW X7 This guy however, starts at $147,000.
And optioned up like you see it here, 159,000 smackeroos.
But that's okay, you're a Bond villain, you've got the cash.
