2019 Lincoln Nautilus: A classier new name for a classier crossover
Transcript
For 2019, the luxury crossover that was known as the Lincoln MKX underwent a midcycle update gaining a fresh exterior look, drivetrain hardware, features, and a new name to go by.
With that said, say hello to the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label.
On the outside, the most noticeable change to morph the MKS into the Nautilus is the new Lincoln front end that we first saw on the Continental and the Navigator.
While it isn't wildly emotional, it does strike a clean and classy look with the reasonably sized grille, which is the opposite of what BMW is doing with its stearated out kidney grille or Lexus and its spindle mugs.
And wheel designs are also changed for 2019.
Heading into the cabin, most of it is carryover and that's not an entirely bad thing.
It's roomy for passengers and cargo.
There are a lot of soft leather covered surfaces that look good in the two-tone Black Label Chalet color scheme, comfy multi-contour seats, and it stays impressively quiet for wind noise thanks to acoustic glass and more insulation added this year I will say that the center stack does look a bit dated but I still do appreciate all the nice size and clearly marked knobs and buttons for climate and radio the only really noticeable change inside for 2019 is a 12 inch digital gauge cluster that offers a mild degree of customisation.
Continuing on the tech front, it's the familiar and capable sync three system, carrying the infotainment torch with an eight inch touch screen, running navigation, [UNKNOWN] audio system, wi-fi hotspot, and is both apple car play and android auto capable.
But for a closer look at all the technology features in this Lincoln, we got a separate Tech Check video for that.
[MUSIC]
A new two liter turbo charge four is a new base engine for 2019.
However, this car is outfitted with a bigger and badder, 2.7 liter turbo V six with 335 horsepower and 380 pounds of torque that works with a new eight speed automatic transmission that together with the engine returns an EPA estimated 19 miles per gallon in the city and 26 miles per gallon on the highway.
The engine is punchy and Sport mode to get things moving in a hurry though the gearboxes inconsistent.
Sometimes, it violently slams into gear when you shift it into drive, but, most times it doesn't.
Sometimes up shifts and down shifts are swift and, sometimes they're not.
But, with the car in normal mode, the engine calms down and the trans does smooth out for more consistent shift performance.
[MUSIC]
[BLANK AUDIO] If you feel like tossing the Nautilus around sport mode does tighten the adaptive dancers and the steering for fairly sharp reflexes.
They'll turn in quick and there's a lot of grip on the big 21 inch kind of tires but there's still somebody role and not much steering field to speak of
[MUSIC]
But really if you're shopping for a sporty luxury crossover, you shouldn't be looking at the Lincoln because it's just not particularly fun to drive.
Instead this car is As best with the chasis and comfort to just cruise.
And if that's what you want, then by all means check the Nautilus out.
Just be prepared for some tire noise because if you get the 21 inchers, they do transmit thuds over bumps into the cabin.
[MUSIC]
The 2019 Lincoln Nautilus starts at $41,335 with a 4 cylinder and front wheel drive to compete with things like the Cadillac CT5 and class ruling Nexus RX.
This range topping black label here that includes benefits such as remote service pickup and re-delivery, anytime car washes, and annual detail.
And culinary collection membership is quite a bit more.
With the upgraded engine, all the drive and options, it wears a whopping $69,380 sticker.
But as I said, the nautilus isn't a bad comfort focus mid size crossover, that has nice looks and a healthy list of available tech.
I would just advise sticking with one of the more affordable trim levels, because there just doesn't seem to be great value in the black label.