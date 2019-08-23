2019 Lexus LS 500h Review: Electrified large luxury
If you're in the market for a full size hybrid luxury sedan because you care about the environment but still wanna roll around in the lap of luxury, today you've got three options.
There's the BMW 745e, the Mercedes-Benz S560e.
Then this lexus ls 500 h unlike the Germans which are plug in hybrids, the car from Japan will try to win you over with its multi stage mile hybrid hardware, along with a heavy helping a styling in an absolutely gorgeous Interior.
On the outside, the LS [UNKNOWN] last year strikes a distinctive but polarizing pose.
The majority of the front is the spindle grille with the sides dressed with wavy character lines.
And then there's no shortage of creases on the back end.
The German competition looks conservative compared to the LS that spews character.
So if you're after an expressive rapper, the Lexus is for you.
Academy undiscovered both the Alice's Best and Worst attributes the good is the fresh styling like the floating look at the armrest and all the flowing lines on the dash.
It's all built from some really nice stuff like soft stitch leather and ultra suede everywhere and there's no shortage room and the front in the back with the driver especially spoiled with the massaging see
The bag comes from the Lexus inform infotainment system with a dreaded remote touch controller that's distracting to us when driving.
And since a 12.3 inch screen isn't a touchscreen you have to use the pad for most things like adjusting the heated and cooled seats that's buried deep into the interface.
And under navigation destinations.
Inform did add Apple car play and Amazon Alexa to its arsenal for 2019 though, so that's good.
But for a closer look at the infotainment and safety tech features in the LS you can refer to a separate tech check video for that.
But the biggest thing about this LS 500h is it's mild Hybrid drive [UNKNOWN] It combines a 3.5-liter V6 with two electric motors producing a net output of 354 horsepower This car is equipped with all wheel drive in hits 60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds according to Lexus.
And that's not bad for a near 50 100 pound car.
In easy mode is capable of getting the hybrid moving at slow speeds but the engine is quick to fire seamlessly when you go deeper into the.
The throttle and power itself isn't bad how power is delivered to the wheels is a little bit of a different story the gearbox is a continuously variable transmission mashed together with a 4 speed automatic that together do their best to simulate a 10 speed transmission when the car is a normal response is sluggish and it does get caught up at times deciding out what gear to go in.
When two things do get better in sport in Sport Plus modes, however, and manually selecting gears is fairly snappy still, you can feel it there's a lot going on still with some lag at throttle tip in the BMW 745E that I just recently drove with a normal automatic transmission felt so much better and normal in comparison
But the benefit of getting a hybrid LS over the normal gaser is better fuel economy of course.
With our drive, it returns an EPA estimated 23 miles per gallon in the city and 31 miles per gallon on a highway That betters the gas on the LS 500, 18 miles per gallon city and 27 mile per gallon highway figures.
So that's not a bad efficiency bump.
Without question and not surprisingly, the car is at it's best as a comfortable and quiet cruise ship.
The drive train isn't annoying when you're taking it slow and the optional air suspension damps out most bumps you'll encounter Light but responsive enough steering and a well tuned region breaks that aren't overly grabby or squishy.
Also helped make the drive experience smooth and relaxed.
Sport and sport plus modes do tighten up the chassis a little but still far from an enthralling ride there's still noticeable body roll and the reflexes still aren't that great.
Which is fine because I don't think many people considering an Alice hybrid has sporty dynamics at the top of their wish list.
But comfort, yeah, and this Lexus definitely has it.
the 2019 Lexus LS 500H starts at $79960 with real wheel drive, while all-wheel drive tacks on an additional 3220 bucks.
That means in the large luxury hybrid sedan segment, it's quite a bit more affordable than the BMW that begins at $95,000.
The Benz hasn't hit dealers just yet, but I wouldn't be shocked if it's priced closely with the Beamer.
Again keep in mind the Germans are plugins with some actual electric driving range capabilities, though.
But like most high end vehicles throwing some options at the Lexus can drive the price tag up in a hurry.
All in this car sitting here at stickers at a little over $97,000, what would I do?
Well if I had the means I rather go with the BMW, it isn't as comfortable but the direction is much smoother and a bit more fun will around when will lean down But for people looking for a plush, stylish and slightly more affordable hybrid cruiser for around town, I wouldn't blame them if they ended up with the Lexus.
