2019 Honda CR-V review: An all-around small SUV star
Having just debuted two years ago, the fifth generation CR-V rolled into the 2019 model year without any really noteworthy updates minus the deletion of a trim level and its new shade of white paint.
It's as it was last year, and even though some fresher competitors have surfaced like the Toyota Rav4 or are coming soon, like a new Ford Escape, Honda's best selling vehicle is still one really formidable small crossover.
For starters, the Car vs design is interesting for the class.
It's mildly aggressive and numerous character lines sprinkled throughout the bumpers and sheet metal The tail light housings are molded for a 3D look, and there's a number of finishes like chrome bits, gray details, and black plastic cladding.
Add in this top-of-the-line touring model's snazzy 18-inch wheels with black painted inserts and you have yourself a fairly attractive crossover.
On the inside wall not quite on board with the wood pattern trim the layout looks good.
Major surfaces are covered with soft touch materials and the seats offered just the right amount of support.
It's also functional in here with a center council with lots of storage.
There's enough space in both the front and back seats even for taller passengers and there's plenty of cargo space space.
behind the rear seats you get 39.2 cubic feet and then folding them down opens up 75.8 cubic feet and display audio system handles infotainment with a seven inch touchscreen that's reasonably responsive two inputs and has passable screen imagery and the Turing it controls embedded navigation a nine speaker audio system Satellite radio, Bluetooth, and can run both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
But if you want a closer look at the display audio system and all the other safety goodies inside of here, you're in luck because there's a separate tech check video for that.
With the exception of the LX, it gets a 2.4 liter, naturally it reacts to four.
The rest of the CRV lineup is powered by a 1.5 liter turbocharge four cylinder.
It makes a Hundred 90 horsepower and 179 pound via torque and works exclusively with the continuously variable transmission.
When paired up with all the drive it returns the epa estimated 27 miles per gallon, in the city and 33 mpg highway and, I personally have been observing and the 28 to 29 mile per gallon range, in mixed driving which supports the estimates is a fast No, but it's not slow either.
There's enough giddy-up when you boot it to get onto the expressway, and to pull out into the traffic.
Of course, the CVT will keep the engine annoyingly buzzing in those circumstances, but for regular driving, it is quieter with steps programmed in to sorta behave like a normal gear [SOUND]
When it comes to the ride, the CRV's chassis tuning is quite comfortable.
The 18-inch wheels still have a good amount of sidewall on them and the suspension has some give in it.
And I have to say, that's great on the roads here in Michigan because they're bad.
And I mean bad, bad.
With ruts and potholes everywhere.
So well damn dried is appreciated in corners it's also respectable Turner responses quick but there is some noticeable body roll after it takes a set it does go right on through with decent grip and has no problems changing directions when he asked it to.
Overall it's competent to wheel around but it's definitely not the sport is driving small crossover out there that title goes to the monster.
See CX-5.
The 2019 Honda CR-V's starts at $24,350, that's for an LX with front wheel drive.
Upgrading to all wheel drive, an [UNKNOWN] levels, adds an additional $1,400 to the price tag This Touring model here with all the drive is quite a bit more expensive starting at 34,150 smackers, and that's more or less what it's kitted out competition costs to, if I was shopping firstmark crossover at the moment it would come Come down to this Honda or a Toyota RAV4.
Both are practical, comfortable and efficient packages that aren't boring to look at, but I think I would give a slight edge the RAV4 for its automatic transmission over the CRBs CVT.