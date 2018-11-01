Your video,
2019 BMW X4 doesn't have the most practical shape, but it's stylish and feature rich
We at Road Show may like to gripe about Coupe style crossovers being an awkward compromise But the fact is that car shoppers really seem to love them and that's why BMW has launched a second generation of the x four, that's the more coupe like version of the well known x three SUV.
So let's dive in and take a close look at this luxury cross over.
Now as you can see straight away the main difference between the x three and the x four is this sloping roofline which is supposed to look sporty and a little more coupe like Well to be honest, I'm not crazy about the styling of this thing.
I think that the X4 looks a little bloated and ungainly from some angles.
That said, I do think this dark graphite metallic paint and the 19 inch wheels are really sharp.
Now compared to that X3, this X4 is about two inches lower in height and almost two inches longer in length which really does give it a sportier shape on the road but there are a couple of compromises when it comes to cargo space.
Now the trunk looks pretty roomy when you first open it.
But remember, because of this sloping shape you can't stack stuff up as high.
By the numbers, you get 18 and a half cubic feet with the back seats up, which is pretty good.
But it's ten cubic feet less than you'd get in an X3.
Now of course, I can fold down the back seats so I have much more room for fitting bulkier objects.
But again, it's less space than in the X3, so you're gonna wanna think really carefully in terms of how much you wanna carry in your crossover.
Fortunately, you don't really give anything up in terms of backseat space.
I'm an average enough high adult, and as you can see, I've got plenty of head room and leg room to be perfectly comfortable in the back of the X4.
The remainder of the BMW X4's cabin is really nicely trimmed.
In this tester especially, I like the red leather and all the brushed metal trim you find throughout the cabin.
The big panoramic sunroof helps keep things light and airy in here.
Toys like wireless phone charging and a heated steering wheel make life easier.
And the LED headlights do an amazing job of lighting up even the darkest road.
The big, crisp touchscreen infotainment system is really easy to use, and it supports Apple Car Play.
In fact, we've got a full separate video that gives you a full rundown of all this car's in car tech, as well as its active safety features.
[SOUND] From behind the wheel there is a lot to like about the X4.
I'm driving the basic, X-drive 30i model, which means I've got a 2 liter turbo engine with 248 horse power.
And 258 [UNKNOWN] and standard all wheel drive.
The X4 does have a very luxurious feel as an everyday driver.
It has all the virtues that I look for in a car like this.
It's a plush comfortable ride, a quiet insulated cabin and a nice smooth powertrain.
It's very relaxed wherever you are driving, but especially so on the highway.
Fuel economy is rated at 22 miles per gallon, city.
And 29 miles per gallon, highway.
And I've actually found it really easy to come close to those numbers in real world driving.
There is an engine stop, start system to help save a little bit of fuel in urban driving, but if you don't like it, you can easily turn it off with this button.
BMW also built its reputation on driving satisfaction, and while this X4 isn't exactly a riot behind the wheel, it is very nice to drive.
Acceleration is strong.
The suspension is a good job of controlling body motions.
There's actually a pretty good grip from these run flat tires.
If you really are looking for sportiness.
There is an M40I version of the X4.
I drove one briefly a couple of weeks ago and between its 355 horse power engine, upgraded suspension and brakes and tires, and so on.
It's actually a lot of fun.
But of course the downsides are it's a little bit less fuel efficient and it is a little more expensive.
Now speaking of expensive 2019 BMW X4 starts at about $51,000 and this model has as tested price of around $58,000 Now those are pretty similar prices to the Mercedes Benz GLC Coupe.
That's the closest competitor to the X4 in terms of shape, size, and market segments.
The 2019 BMW X4 is a very nice luxury crossover It's loaded with technology, it's got a stylish and functional interior, and it's very satisfying to drive.
Now if you're an ultra practical shopper you might wanna think about the fact that the X3 is a little more affordable and a little more spacious, but if you're shopping in this segment and you really like the design, well the X4 is a great choice.
