Your video, "2018 Porsche 911 GT3: A return to its roots"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Porsche

2018 Porsche 911 GT3: A return to its roots

Porsche's track-focused 911 GT3 is once again available with a manual transmission.
3:25 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] This is the Porsche 911 GT3 9912 which not surprisingly is an improvement in a few ways over the original 911 GT3 the debut for 2013. Look closely and you maybe able to pick up visual update Updates, like the front fascia with bigger air dams and lip or the carbon fiber wing that's nearly an inch taller and larger ram air ducts out back. And if you like to check out cars undersides like I do, you may spot the new front air flow spoiler and paneling. Together, the changes help the GT3 generate 340 pounds of downforce for a 20% improvement over the previous car. All the better to get you around a racetrack quicker. [MUSIC] But the best thing about the updated GT3. Is something that actually makes it slower. It's this guy. The six speed manual transmission. When the 991 G.T.3. originally launched it was only available with the P.T.K. Porsche's reasoning was that it was faster. But there's still a vocal group in the fan base that valued the drive experience over absolute speed and still want on it a three pedal G.T.3. And to Porsche's credit they obliged. And I I'm one of the people that wanted the manual back. No, I'm not gonna be as fast as 60 miles per hour with the stick GT-3 In 3.8 seconds while the PBK does it in 3.2. And the core mile's gonna be 11.6 instead of 11.3. Nor am I gonna be as fast around the racetrack having to work the shifter and the clutch, instead of slapping paddles around, but I don't care, I'm having more fun behind the wheel. I guess I'm old school in the fact that I still like the heel and toe rev match, and I like the feel of a shifter going in to gear. All of it makes for a more involving and challenging experience on track or on some back roads. And that's the kind of stuff that you can't quantify on a spec sheet. bb Getting back to the things that make it fast around a track is a four liter boxer 6 cylinder engine that tags in for a 3.8 liter with 25 more horse power and a little bit more torque to push total output to 500 [INAUDIBLE] horses, and 339 pound feet. So, motor of no turbos retains a 9,000 RPM redline. Nice linear power band. And sounds awesome out of corners, and down straights. [SOUND] All the other GT3 goodies are here like [UNKNOWN] suspension, insane steering with the rear axle steer system, and big brakes riding on new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. So it's business as usual around [UNKNOWN] Raceway. You can dive deep in the brake zones, get it turned in, carry a ton of speed through corners and transitions, and look like a rock star. The car is just so good and so capable and will do whatever you tell Tell it to do. Stop here, okay. Turn in here, sure. Get to that apex, done. [BLANK_AUDIO] The only thing that can make this better are the optional carbon ceramic brakes, because the stock ones do eventually show signs of fade. The problem there is that those are a $9,000 option, which on top of the GT3's $146,000 [UNKNOWN] price doesn't exactly make it the most obtainable car to everyone. But if could swing it, it has everything you want in a massively fun track car, especially now, with the return of the stick. [MUSIC]
2018 Porsche 911 GT3

CNET Editors' Rating

 Outstanding
The manual-equipped GT3 is the best 911 option for street and track work.
Read Full Review

Latest Roadshow videos

Video: AutoComplete: VW and Waze team up to find great UK driving roads
AutoComplete: VW and Waze team up to find great UK driving roads
1:14
Plus: Subaru could have tariff troubles, and relaxed gas mileage targets could be harder to hit.
Play video
Video: Check out the UVO tech in the 2018 Kia Stinger
Check out the UVO tech in the 2018 Kia Stinger
3:51
Kia's dashboard tech shines as brightly as the rest of the Stinger's performance. Get an up-close look at the UVO system.
Play video
Video: Meet Roadshow's long-term 2018 Kia Stinger GT
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2018 Kia Stinger GT
5:21
Get reacquainted with the 2018 Roadshow Shift Award-winning car of the year as we prepare to spend an entire year with the Kia Stinger.
Play video
Video: 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt: We're channeling Steve McQueen
2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt: We're channeling Steve McQueen
6:09
We pay homage to one of the best chase scenes in cinematic history.
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: 19 states plus DC sue the EPA over emissions rollbacks
AutoComplete: 19 states plus DC sue the EPA over emissions rollbacks
1:20
Plus, Buick wants a mulligan on tariffs for the Envision, and Mahindra dukes it out with FCA over IP.
Play video
Video: Checking the tech in the 2018 Hyundai Kona
Checking the tech in the 2018 Hyundai Kona
3:23
Hyundais are well known for packing lots of tech in a small package, and the Kona is no different. Let's check it out
Play video
Video: 2018 Hyundai Kona: The right amount of quirky
2018 Hyundai Kona: The right amount of quirky
5:22
It helps to stand out from the crowd, and Hyundai believes it can pick up some new customers with its fun first entry in the subcompact...
Play video
Video: AutoComplete: Ram recalls 1.1 million trucks over faulty tailgate latches
AutoComplete: Ram recalls 1.1 million trucks over faulty tailgate latches
1:43
Plus: The EPA attempts to do the opposite of its name and the Brazilian patent office leaks the X7.
Play video