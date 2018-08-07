2018 Porsche 911 GT3: A return to its roots

Porsche
[MUSIC] This is the Porsche 911 GT3 9912 which not surprisingly is an improvement in a few ways over the original 911 GT3 the debut for 2013. Look closely and you maybe able to pick up visual update Updates, like the front fascia with bigger air dams and lip or the carbon fiber wing that's nearly an inch taller and larger ram air ducts out back. And if you like to check out cars undersides like I do, you may spot the new front air flow spoiler and paneling. Together, the changes help the GT3 generate 340 pounds of downforce for a 20% improvement over the previous car. All the better to get you around a racetrack quicker. [MUSIC] But the best thing about the updated GT3. Is something that actually makes it slower. It's this guy. The six speed manual transmission. When the 991 G.T.3. originally launched it was only available with the P.T.K. Porsche's reasoning was that it was faster. But there's still a vocal group in the fan base that valued the drive experience over absolute speed and still want on it a three pedal G.T.3. And to Porsche's credit they obliged. And I I'm one of the people that wanted the manual back. No, I'm not gonna be as fast as 60 miles per hour with the stick GT-3 In 3.8 seconds while the PBK does it in 3.2. And the core mile's gonna be 11.6 instead of 11.3. Nor am I gonna be as fast around the racetrack having to work the shifter and the clutch, instead of slapping paddles around, but I don't care, I'm having more fun behind the wheel. I guess I'm old school in the fact that I still like the heel and toe rev match, and I like the feel of a shifter going in to gear. All of it makes for a more involving and challenging experience on track or on some back roads. And that's the kind of stuff that you can't quantify on a spec sheet. bb Getting back to the things that make it fast around a track is a four liter boxer 6 cylinder engine that tags in for a 3.8 liter with 25 more horse power and a little bit more torque to push total output to 500 [INAUDIBLE] horses, and 339 pound feet. So, motor of no turbos retains a 9,000 RPM redline. Nice linear power band. And sounds awesome out of corners, and down straights. [SOUND] All the other GT3 goodies are here like [UNKNOWN] suspension, insane steering with the rear axle steer system, and big brakes riding on new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. So it's business as usual around [UNKNOWN] Raceway. You can dive deep in the brake zones, get it turned in, carry a ton of speed through corners and transitions, and look like a rock star. The car is just so good and so capable and will do whatever you tell Tell it to do. Stop here, okay. Turn in here, sure. Get to that apex, done. [BLANK_AUDIO] The only thing that can make this better are the optional carbon ceramic brakes, because the stock ones do eventually show signs of fade. The problem there is that those are a $9,000 option, which on top of the GT3's $146,000 [UNKNOWN] price doesn't exactly make it the most obtainable car to everyone. But if could swing it, it has everything you want in a massively fun track car, especially now, with the return of the stick. [MUSIC]