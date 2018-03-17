2018 Mercedes-Benz S560: The ultimate in smooth-driving luxury

Mercedes-Benz
2018 Mercedes-Benz S560: The ultimate in smooth-driving luxuryThe high-rolling S-Class is chock-full of features to make your commute more comfortable.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] Well, it's a new year, and Mercedes-Benz is giving us just a little bit of an update to it's flagship luxury S class. Say goodbye to the old S550, and say hello to the new S560. Cabriolet, now this is by far the most luxurious and technologically advance car that I've ever been lucky enough to drive [MUSIC]. [MUSIC] There have been a few tweaks to the outside of the S 560 for this year, namely new front and rear bumpers, and the addition of standard organic LED tail lights. Which offer a brighter light that are a little bit more energy efficient. But the big news is in the engine. Gone is that old 4.7 liter engine and in it's place is a smaller, 4 liter, bi-turbo v8, but it puts out more power. 463 horsepower, and 500 and 16 pound feet of torque. Power goes to the rear wheels in the Cabriolet through a nine speed automatic transmission, and that is just A okay with me, cuz rear wheel drive totally rocks. I've also got some drive modes, Eco, Comfort, Sport. Sport, Sport + and individual. Now comfort modes a little too grandpa for my taste, but Sport Mode tightens things up really nicely offering quick down shifts, a little bit of an exhaust verbal and plenty of grunt off the lot. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Well I drove the the Merc in the bay area and had to deal with a little thing called speed limits. My colleague Antoine was lucky enough to take this baby out on the Autobahn last year, where he said that even at speeds close to 130 miles an hour The S560 was just as steady as a rock. And that might be because it's about as heavy as one I mean, this baby is not a corner cover, don't get me wrong, like for it's size it forms really really well in the twisties but instead this is more a grand tour car. [MUSIC] So I want you to forget everything you thought you knew about adjustable seats. You remember our support? All right you're on your upper back, your lower back, you want it high, you want it lower, how about support in your shoulders okay let's that in too, even the side get in on the act. When I'm driving the side holster is like reaching and hug my body as I go around turns. Yeah that's quite lonely hats club, you can get a hug from your Mercedes And the whole time, I've got five different levels of massage. Now, it doesn't really get in there and like knead on your back. It's more of like an accupressure, but I still used it pretty much every time I got in the car. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] And there's one more thing, this car has got the Mercedes Benz energizing comfort technology that will use the massage, the aroma therapy because of course there's aroma therapy in this car. The HVAC and the music to kind of give you a nice Revitalizing Lyft while you're driving, I know, it's crazy, crazy luxury. [MUSIC] But on the whole, driving a Mercedes is like driving butter. I mean, it's so smooth, the interior with the leather. If everything is Just so full of luxury, and it makes me realize that my daily driver is really, well, a piece of crap. I am now spoiled for life. Thanks a lot, Mercedes. The S-class pretty much puts other luxury vehicles to shame, but it's not for lack of trying. You could also look at the BMW 7 Series, the hotly anticipated 2019 Audi A8, or if you want to keep it American, check out the Cadillac CT6 with Super Cruise. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz S560 Cabriolet starts at 100 and And $33,300. I know, plus this one's got at least 20 grands worth of options on it. So when it comes to luxury I guess the sky's the limit. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]