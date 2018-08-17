Land Rover
2018 Land Rover Discovery: Can it climb Truck Hill?We take the latest Disco off-road and attempt the steepest hill we can find.
Transcript
[MUSIC] There is just something about a British vehicle that make you feel you can go out and conquer the world. And such is the case with 2018 Land Rover discovery But I know that a lot of you are just interested in conquering the mall parking lot, so let's get out and drive it out on the pavement and on the dirt and see how she do! << [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO] The Land Rover Discovery was all new for 2017, replacing the LR-4 model and it's only been a year. So, pretty much nothing Nothing has changed. It's still powered by the ubiquitous three liters supercharged engine which is putting out 340 horsepower and 330 two pound feet of torque. That's made it to an eight speed automatic transmission and I have to say I love this power And this car weighs over 4,800 pounds and I have never wanted for any kind of acceleration whatsoever. The transmission shifts really, really smoothly. There are paddle shifters, but I haven't really been using them, and when you get it out in the twisties it behaves surprisingly well. Sure there's a little bit of body roll to get that mass from one side to the other, but all in all it's really surprising. And of course if you want a little bit more performance there is a sport mode, but honestly, this is one of the few cars that I've actually been satisfied just driving around in normal mode. Car goes down to a full time four wheel drive system with the torque split 50 50 from front to rear, although the computer can change that as it sees fit. But you've got that combined with the heavy [UNKNOWN] which means you're gonna suffer a little bit at the pump. Actually, you're gonna suffer a lot of it. This guy is rated for 16 miles per gallon, 21 on the highway, and 18 combined, but during my time, I've only seen about 14. That's not a lot. [MUSIC] And most of you folks are probably going to be using this Land Rover more as daycare than as off road disco and there is a lot to be said for that. This is a really good daily driver or even a road trip car. First of all there's a ton of storage comings. I really like this one right here in the dash, it's great for your wallet or you phone, and there is a total of 88 cubic feet of space all told. And you can flip those rear seats down in a couple of different ways, either through the InTouch system, you can do it from the luggage compartment, or even from the rear doors. But when it comes to luxury, I am a sucker for seats for the 1%. This Discovery is rocking a $2,225 optional package that gives you a heated Third row. Heated and cooled seats in the first and second rows, plus there's a massage function for the driver and passenger. The motor for the massage, well, it's pretty loud, but who cares? That means we're gonna be off-roading, you're gonna be doing it in luxury. [INAUDIBLE] So let's do my favorite thing and go get this disco dirty. All right I'm finally in my happy place, the off road park. The discovery has got an air suspension system and lift it up 3 inches, so I've got 11 inches of ground clearance, plus I got a final approach, brake over and a [INAUDIBLE] angles of 29 and a half, 25 and a half and 28 Respectively. Now, those are Jeep Wrangler Rubicon numbers, but that's okay, because if you bring the Rubicon, also doesn't not have cool different seats with the massage function. I mean, I am super comfy man. This Land Rover has also got the terrain response system, so I've got option for gravel, grass, and snow, mud and ruts, sand, as well as rock crawling. Now That will change the parameters of the transmission, the throttle, the traction control to give you the best ride across whatever option you've chosen. And there's also a two speed transfer case. So basically this thing is pretty capable. It's not king of the hammers capable but it's gonna be able to get anywhere that you probably want to go. But I will say that the first thing I would Would do if I had this vehicle? I would swap out those wheels and tires, man. Cuz this guys has got the optional 21-inch wheels on some just non-aggressive all-terrain rubber. I mean, it's just not ideal for off-roading. So I've lowered my tire pressures a bit, that's about all I can do. And I'm gonna take it on the ultimate off-road test here to the off-road park Truck Hill. [MUSIC] Okay, so this has gotten a lot steeper since the last time I was here, so I'm. I'm gonna go to the left, keep my foot in it, and hope this train response responds, here we go, ready? [BLANK_AUDIO] Come on, girl, come on, you got it, you got it, you got it, you got it, you got it, you got it! [LAUGH], my gosh, it's doing it, it's doing it! [LAUGH] [LAUGH] It's going. Go go go, come on you've still go it. You've still got it. You've still go it. [BLEEP] No. No. No, okay. Okay. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [SOUND] Okay. So we got stuck. I tried putting it in four wheel drive low and rock crawl mode, but nothing could overcome those inappropriate tires. I even tried using my MAXTRAX recovery devices, but to no avail. I need a tow. And the Disco had that hill. A 27-degree slope is well within her capabilities, but those all-season street tires were having none of it. So we sat. For an hour and a half waiting for recovery, but hey, at least we got to enjoy the cool and massaging seats. Hi. Hello. The 2018 Land Rover Discovery in the HSE luxury trim starts at about $65500 but this guy here with all of the bells and whistles like adaptive cruise control and the train response two system Well that brings the price up to about $82,700. I mean yeah that is a big price to pay but check it out, I got a super cool tailgate too. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]