2018 Ford Mustang GT: The pony car now packs a 460-horsepower punch

Ford
2018 Ford Mustang GT: The pony car now packs a 460-horsepower punchUpdates to the Ford Mustang better performance and tech, but steer clear of the automatic transmission.
Transcript
[MUSIC] [MUSIC] It seems like every year Ford does some tinkering with it's Mustang. Be it a new special edition, or some small performance improvements, but for 2018 it's had a more substantial face lift. On this Mustang GT it's had revisions to it's styling, it's drivetrain, and list of available performance, and technology features to help it better duke it out with it's usual competition. The Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger. Visually, the outside of the Mustang has a lower hood with the completely new front end for a more aggressive appearance. And the interior is now available with a 12 inch LCD gauge cluster that changes its look depending on which of the six drive modes you have the car in. The responsiveness and intuitive Sync 3 system with an 8 inch touch screen continues to take care of infotainment functions, with this tester sporting optional navigation, 12 speaker Shaker pro audio, and a 4G wi-fi hotspot for up to 10 devices. Or you can hand entertainment controls over to a smart phone using Apple car play or Android Auto. [MUSIC] Standard safety tech includes a rearview camera and rear part sensors, and while optional safe and smart package adds for collision warning and automatic emergency braking, blindspot monitors with cross traffic alert, rain keep assists and adaptive cruise control. You wanna closer look at all the tech inside here, you can check out our separate deep dive video. [SOUND] The biggest needs for the Mustang GT comes in the performance department. The five liter V8 is more powerful with 460 horsepower and 420 pound [UNKNOWN], and that comes mated to a standard, A six speed manual or a new ten speed automatic transmission. This car has the auto so it returns 15 miles per gallon in the city and 25 miles per gallon on the highway. The engine is awesome it makes power at all rev. And it makes wonderful noises through the available active exhaust system. As for the trans, it needs some work. No matter what drive mode you're in, be it full auto or a manual mode, shift performance is lazy and disappointing. Not disappointing is the adaptive suspension from the GT-350, now available on on the GT for a comfortable ride over ruts and potholes but firms up in sport plus and track modes. Then, throw in the performance package with an uprated suspension, Michelin pilot sport 4S tires, and bigger bumble breaks creates a respectable track car. [SOUND] [MUSIC] Around here at Gingerman Raceway power again shines to shoot out of corners and down streets but the gear box is still a let down with slow response to manual shift commands but The Brembos are strong, turning is quick, and grip levels are high. It's impressive, but you definitely feel all 3700 pounds of Mustang shifting around out here under braking and through transitions. [BLANK_AUDIO] But for those who prefer drag racing over road courses the 2018 Mustang has got you taken care of too with a new, standard line lock feature that helps you warm up your rear tires, while putting on one heck of a smoke show. [NOISE] With the $40,000 base price, the Mustang GT's performance value remains incredibly high, but as tested this car punches in at $53,000 It's because of an incredibly long options list. So if you take it easy on options, a price tag in the mid 40s is easily done, and still a good value for a performance coupe with all around capabilities that are on par with the Chevy Camaro, and even a pricier BMW M4. So if you want a Mustang GT, you have my blessing, as long as it has a manual transmission. That way, it'll save you some money, and make way for a more compelling ride. [SOUND]