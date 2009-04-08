Your video, "2010 Nissan 370Z Roadster "
2010 Nissan 370Z Roadster

The new Z can now drop its top.
[ Music ] ^M00:00:07 >> We like the new 370z Coupe a lot. So it's nice to now have a matching roadster for the garage. The power fabric top looks pretty darn good when it's up. Not one of those eyesores you just live with to stay dry. More importantly, it tucks away in just 20 seconds to leave a surprisingly coke bottlesque shape. Inside, you'll find available heated and cooled seats, Bluetooth hands free, satellite radio, hard drive navigation, all for the first time available on a Z Roadster. Running gear exactly the same as the Coupe. That 332-horsepower version of their 3.7-liter V6, and that odd synch row rev matching six-speed manual, or just get the seven-speed auto. We'll get pricing and a showroom date by late spring, 2009. ^M00:00:54 [ Music ]

