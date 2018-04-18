Here's all the EVs on sale in America and how far they'll go

Every EV on sale in America and their ranges

BMW i3

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Fiat 500e

Ford Focus Electric

Honda Clarity Electric

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Kia Soul EV

Nissan Leaf

Smart ForTwo Electric Drive

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model X

Volkswagen eGolf

Each year, more and more electric vehicles hit the market. What used to be a small segment of short-range compact cars has grown into a pretty robust crop of vehicles. With different shapes and sizes, and ranges reaching as high as 300+ miles, EVs are starting to make sense for more and more folks.

Here, we've compiled every pure electric vehicle on sale in the US today, and listed the range of its various models. Do note, we're not including plug-in hybrids in this list -- cars that use an electric motor in addition to a conventional internal combustion engine -- because their ranges are largely dependent on more than pure electricity.

Have a look through this gallery to see every EV on sale in America and its range. And always remember, your mileage may vary.

Caption by / Photo by Zhang Peng/Getty Images
i3 Range: 114 miles
i3s Range: 107 miles

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
Range: 238 miles

Caption by / Photo by Chevrolet
Range: 84 miles

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Range: 115 miles

Caption by / Photo by Ford
Range: 89 miles

Caption by / Photo by Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Range: 124 miles

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow
Range: 111 miles

Caption by / Photo by Kia
Range: 151 miles

Caption by / Photo by Nissan
ForTwo ED Coupe Range: 58 miles
ForTwo ED Cabrio Range: 57 miles

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz USA
Model 3 Range: 220 miles
Model 3 Long Range: 310 miles 

Caption by /
Model S 75D Range: 259 miles
Model S 100D Range: 335 miles
Model S P100D Range: 315 miles

Caption by /
Model X 75D Range: 237 miles
Model X 100D Range: 295 miles
Model X P100D Range: 289 miles

Caption by / Photo by Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Range: 125 miles

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow
