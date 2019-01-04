Tesla Model 3 barrels through the snow in Track Mode

  • Tesla Alaska Testing Facility
This is a Tesla Model 3 in the snow, a place where sadly not many owners will actually take their cars.

The Model 3, especially in Dual Motor Performance guise, is a pretty amazing machine for the winter conditions.

And Tesla's winter testing facility here in Alaska is a perfect place to experience it.

Here you'll find massive snow fields, perfectly groomed with acres of corduroy to slide around in.

Plus steep hill climbs, with ice sections to test differentials. 

And a giant, snow and ice skidpad that's ideal for endless drifts.

Even challenging handling courses!

You'll want all-wheel drive for sure.

And a set of snow tires, too. Tesla recommends Pirelli Winter Sottozeros as its factory fitment. 

Regardless of what snow tires you choose, if you're a Tesla owner, find yourself some ice this winter and have some fun!

