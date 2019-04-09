2019 Hyundai Kona Electric rocks a familiar form

  • 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is easy to like. 

It offers a sense of conventionality that should ease the transition from gas to plug.

It doesn't hurt that its gas-driven sibling is also very excellent.

Losing the internal combustion engine means the Kona Electric doesn't need a grille.

Thus, it's been ditched in favor of a dimpled front end. 

A panel on the driver's side of the "grille" hides the CCS Combo charging port, and there's a small battery-level gauge right there to let me know the battery's level at a quick glance.

The Kona Electric's 64-kilowatt-hour battery is good for an EPA-estimated range of 258 miles, or about 4 miles per kilowatt-hour.

However, in Michigan's 40-degree weather, I never saw the topped-off range displaying higher than 228 miles.

Driving the Kona Electric as I would any other car, I'm impressed with the economy, which translates to between 3.8 and 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour, right on track with EPA estimates.

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the Kona Electric, and don't forget to read our full review.

