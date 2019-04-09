2019 Hyundai Kona Electric rocks a familiar form

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is easy to like.
It offers a sense of conventionality that should ease the transition from gas to plug.
It doesn't hurt that its gas-driven sibling is also very excellent.
Losing the internal combustion engine means the Kona Electric doesn't need a grille.
Thus, it's been ditched in favor of a dimpled front end.
A panel on the driver's side of the "grille" hides the CCS Combo charging port, and there's a small battery-level gauge right there to let me know the battery's level at a quick glance.
The Kona Electric's 64-kilowatt-hour battery is good for an EPA-estimated range of 258 miles, or about 4 miles per kilowatt-hour.
However, in Michigan's 40-degree weather, I never saw the topped-off range displaying higher than 228 miles.
Driving the Kona Electric as I would any other car, I'm impressed with the economy, which translates to between 3.8 and 4.6 miles per kilowatt-hour, right on track with EPA estimates.
