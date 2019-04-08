2019 Nissan Leaf Plus: A positive spin on an old favorite

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus starts at $37,445 including $895 for destination.
The top SL spec starts at $43,445.
My loaded tester comes in at $44,270.
The Leaf Plus is powered by a 62-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that generates 214 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque.
Power is sent to the front wheels through a single-speed transmission.
Because the battery's beneath the passenger compartment, you sit high inside the Leaf, but there's still plenty of room for up to five occupants.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on an 8-inch touchscreen.
Out back, there's 23.6 cubic feet of trunk space, which expands to 30 cubic feet with the back seats folded.
Automatic emergency braking is the only standard driver-assistance feature, but my tester has Nissan's ProPilot system (adaptive cruise control with lane-keep assist), as well as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
