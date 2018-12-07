2019 Audi E-Tron basking in the desert sun

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the 2019 Audi E-Tron!
It's Audi's first modern, full production electric car.
Yes, it's an electric SUV, and while Audi hasn't quoted a US range yet, we're guesstimating it'll do about 200 miles on a charge.
As an EV there's no motor up front, instead you get a petite frunk, useful for storing charging cables -- and maybe your lunch.
What's perhaps most notable about this car is that it doesn't scream "I'm an EV!" It just looks like a clean, modern SUV.
Physical brakes work well, but we wish there were more regen.
But what about those mirrors?
They're actually cameras, relying on displays in the door panel. They look incredibly cool, but sadly don't work too well.
The rest of the interior, though, is typical Audi: great.
The E-Tron comes to the US in mid-2019. Starting price? $74,800.