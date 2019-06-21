Tesla Model S Long Range takes us back to the future

  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range
  • 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range

This is the 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range!

Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
1
of 45

It may look familiar, but it's rocking some fancy new tech under the skin.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2
of 45

Yes, the nose is relatively new, but behind it lurks a new motor, borrowed from the Model 3.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
3
of 45

That plus some other updates means a whopping 360 miles of range!

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
of 45

But while a lot has changed, a lot stays the same -- including this interior. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
5
of 45

This touchscreen, which looked so outrageous and futuristic in 2012, is now awfully dated. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
of 45

A bevy of cameras have enabled this car to get much smarter than it was before. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
7
of 45

And practicality was never a problem, thanks to that big frunk!

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
8
of 45

Though it's getting a bit long in the tooth, it still has some fantastic angles. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
9
of 45

The Model S Long Range is available now, starting at $85,000. But, depending on your locale, you may be eligible for some significant tax rebates that could cut that significantly. Make sure you do your research!

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
10
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
11
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
12
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
13
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
14
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
15
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
16
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
17
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
18
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
19
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
20
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
21
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
22
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
23
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
24
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
25
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
26
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
27
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
28
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
29
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
30
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
31
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
32
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
33
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
34
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
35
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
36
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
37
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
38
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
39
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
40
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
41
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
42
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
43
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
44
of 45

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
45
of 45
Now Reading

Tesla Model S Long Range takes us back to the future

Up Next

Tesla's Model 3 simplifies the EV

Latest Stories

Davey G. Johnson, automotive writer and friend of Roadshow, dead at 43

Davey G. Johnson, automotive writer and friend of Roadshow, dead at 43

by
Mystery Ford GT teased ahead of Goodwood Festival of Speed

Mystery Ford GT teased ahead of Goodwood Festival of Speed

by
2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 is a cushier head-turner

2019 Mercedes-Benz G550 is a cushier head-turner

5:02
NASA Mars 2020 Rover finally has legs to stand on

NASA Mars 2020 Rover finally has legs to stand on

by
Aston Martin CEO claims Valkyrie will attempt a 'Ring record, report says

Aston Martin CEO claims Valkyrie will attempt a 'Ring record, report says

by