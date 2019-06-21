Tesla Model S Long Range takes us back to the future

By make and model
This is the 2019 Tesla Model S Long Range!
It may look familiar, but it's rocking some fancy new tech under the skin.
Yes, the nose is relatively new, but behind it lurks a new motor, borrowed from the Model 3.
That plus some other updates means a whopping 360 miles of range!
But while a lot has changed, a lot stays the same -- including this interior.
This touchscreen, which looked so outrageous and futuristic in 2012, is now awfully dated.
A bevy of cameras have enabled this car to get much smarter than it was before.
And practicality was never a problem, thanks to that big frunk!
Though it's getting a bit long in the tooth, it still has some fantastic angles.
The Model S Long Range is available now, starting at $85,000. But, depending on your locale, you may be eligible for some significant tax rebates that could cut that significantly. Make sure you do your research!