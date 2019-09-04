2020 Porsche Taycan is a Tesla Model S fighter with up to 750 horsepower

  • 2020 Porsche Taycan
The 2020 Porsche Taycan will come in two flavors: The Turbo, pictured here, and a hotter Turbo S.

Porsche says the Taycan has a lower center of gravity than the 911 GT3.

In Turbo guise, the Taycan's electric powertrain produces 670 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque.

Step up to the Turbo S, and those numbers increase to 750 horsepower and 774 pound-feet.

Every Taycan uses all-wheel drive.

Porsche developed an 800-watt charging system for the Taycan. That means, with a 270-kilowatt DC fast charger, the Taycan's battery can go from 5% capacity to 80% in just over 22 minutes.

The Porsche Taycan's closest rival is the Tesla Model S.

The Taycan goes on sale later this year. Initially, it'll be priced at $150,900 for the Turbo and $185,000 for the Turbo S.

But when the car officially hits dealers, Taycan pricing will increase to $153,310 for the Turbo and $187,610 for the Turbo S.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche Taycan.

