Tesla pulls the wraps off its Model Y crossover SUV

Tesla's Model Y is here and it looks pretty much like we expected it to.
Model Y's roots as the Model 3 sedan are clear right from the start but it differentiates itself with extra cabin height and an optional third row of seats.
The Long Range Model Y will offer around 300 miles of range.
The massive center screen as featured in Model 3 is visible peeking above the dash in Model Y.
Model Y will go on sale in fall, 2020 with a Long Range model, dual-motor AWD model and a performance model.