Tesla's Model Y is here and it looks pretty much like we expected it to.

Ashley Esqueda/Roadshow
1
of 9

Model Y's roots as the Model 3 sedan are clear right from the start but it differentiates itself with extra cabin height and an optional third row of seats.

Ashley Esqueda/Roadshow
2
of 9

The Long Range Model Y will offer around 300 miles of range.

Ashley Esqueda/Roadshow
3
of 9

The massive center screen as featured in Model 3 is visible peeking above the dash in Model Y.

Ashley Esqueda/Roadshow
4
of 9

Model Y will go on sale in fall, 2020 with a Long Range model, dual-motor AWD model and a performance model.

Ashley Esqueda/Roadshow
5
of 9

Tesla
6
of 9

Tesla
7
of 9

Tesla
8
of 9

Tesla
9
of 9
Tesla pulls the wraps off its Model Y crossover SUV

Tesla Model 3 barrels through the snow in Track Mode

