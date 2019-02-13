Roadshow's long-term 2018 Nissan Leaf in the Polar Vortex

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Our 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term vehicle arrived in Michigan just in time for the Polar Vortex.
Our little blue hatchback is putting up a good fight, though, and despite some range loss, anxiety hasn't come into play.
There have even been a few EV-specific upsides.
The Leaf's cabin continues to age well, and the seat heaters and steering-wheel heater of our SL trim are borderline must-have items in frigid weather.
E-pedal driving in winter has proven to be a pleasant experience.
With plenty of single-digit days and nights dipping into the negative teens, the weather has been a true test for this EV.
We've outfitted our Leaf with a set of Nokian Hakkapeliitta R3 winter tires, and it's made a sizable difference in the car's foul-weather handling ability.
Snow-on-snow makes for the best traction, and these Nokian's do a good job of packing the white stuff in those sipes and grooves.
We continue to enjoy the second-gen Leaf's much-improved and markedly more conventional looks.
These lights have been illuminated a lot lately.
The Nissan Leaf delivers 147 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque.
A deep wiper recess for improved aero efficiency has proven particularly susceptible to ice deposits.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of our 2018 Nissan Leaf long-term vehicle.