Stretch those electric legs in the longer-range 2019 BMW i3

The 2019 BMW i3 will come with a 42.2-kWh battery (120 amp-hours), which should permit for up to 153 miles of all-electric driving.
This is a roughly 30 percent improvement over the previous 94-Ah battery, which allowed for 115 miles of range.
The i3's first battery was just 60 Ah, offering a range of just 81 miles.
BMW will offer the battery in both variants of the i3.
The standard i3 uses a 170-horsepower electric motor, while the sportier i3s offers a 181-hp electric motor.
The 2019 i3 also features a few upgrades beyond the battery. A new exterior color, Jucaro Beige Metallic, replaces the eye-catching Protonic Blue Metallic of years past.
LED headlights with cornering lights and automatic high beams are now available, and BMW's iDrive 6.0 infotainment system now comes on every vehicle with navigation.
The i3 also adds a Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless phone charging tray for the first time.
Production of the 2019 i3 begins in November 2018, but an on-sale date has not yet been announced.
