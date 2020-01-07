All the cool car stuff at CES 2020

Both Lamborghini and Rivian have announced deep Alexa integration that will not only cover your usual IoT stuff (like turning on house lights), but also control vehicle functions like windows, HVAC and navigation.
Amazon's in-car integration goes beyond Alexa. Both FCA and BMW announced that they will bring Fire TV into the car, letting passengers stream content online or watch offline video just as you would with a Fire TV at home.
BlackBerry and Amazon are teaming up, combining BB's QNX operating system with Amazon's AWS to create a connected-vehicle platform that prioritizes security. With all this digitalization taking place in the car, it's important to ensure that the data these cars produce stays where it's supposed to.
Two ultra plush seats meet in the middle of a wide open lounge, with electrochromic windows, welcome lighting and three separate modes that promote relaxation, productivity and entertainment, depending on your mood.
The BMW ZeroG Lounger concept previews a new type of seat coming to the X7. The seatbelt mechanism reclines with the seat, and in the event of a crash, a cocoon-style airbag fully envelops the passenger in the name of safety.
The Bosch Virtual Visor replaces the sun visor with a transparent panel. Cameras track your eyes and the position of the sun, selectively darkening specific panels on the visor to create just enough coverage to protect your peepers.
The last time we saw Byton was at the Frankfurt Motor Show. While it brought the same car to Vegas that was in Germany, the startup came with a new announcement covering media partnerships for its massive dashboard screen. New partners include ViacomCBS (full disclosure: that's Roadshow's parent company) and AccuWeather.
Continental's Ac2ated Sound system eliminates speakers by essentially vibrating various interior components. The dashboard, A-pillars, door panels and more can all be turned into speakers by this technology. It's weird, wild stuff.
The Fisker Ocean SUV is targeting an all-electric range between 250 and 300 miles. Its starting price is a palatable $37,499, with sub-$400 lease rates, placing it below the Tesla Model 3 on the EV price spectrum.
Harman's EVPlus+ Solutions comprises a suite of new technologies for in-car audio. Efficiency gains are found through reducing the number of parts, and an online marketplace will allow people to upgrade their stereo wirelessly, in addition to piling on features like noise cancellation.
Hyundai will build the S-A1 flying taxi, which the automaker hopes will become part of a new kind of urban ecosystem that replaces traffic congestion with a series of microairport-type stations and a whole bunch of flying taxis. Best of all, there's a full-size mockup at the Hyundai booth!
Land Rover announced at CES that its new Defender will carry this dual-SIM technology. It will permit data streaming to take place while the vehicle receives an over-the-air update, making your in-car experience as seamless as possible.
This is the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR, a vehicle that takes inspiration from James Cameron's Avatar universe. The exterior is alien, but a little familiar, with some weird stuff going on with flaps just above the rear wheels.
The interior is even wilder, with an oddly shaped dashboard screen that splits the front occupants. Put your hand on a specific part, and a menu will appear -- on your hand. Yeah, you probably won't find this on your next Merc.
Nissan's latest EV innovation comes to CES to quiet things down. The automaker's Acoustic Meta-Material uses two layers of lightweight plastic and a honeycomb-like lattice to reduce low-frequency vibrations in the car, helping eliminate road noise from the cabin.
Qualcomm is bringing a mobile-phone mainstay to cars with the Snapdragon Ride, a platform that will power the next generation of self-driving cars, or something much more present-day like current vehicle safety systems. It might not be as glamorous as a show car, but it's a very important piece of tech.
Would you like a racing simulator that probably costs more than your car? The Razer Eracing Simulator is an all-in-one system with a hydraulic seat, a curved projection screen and a wheel and pedals. No price has been mentioned yet, but sheesh, it can't be cheap at this level of quality.
The Sony Vision-S is a concept car, yes, but it doesn't preview a foray into automaking. Instead, it was a joint creation from Sony and Magna Steyr to provide a platform for development of future in-car Sony products. So while it looks nearly fully baked, you won't see one on the road any time soon -- or ever.
Toyota's Woven City will rise from a 175-acre plot of land near Mount Fuji in Japan. It will serve as a testbed for future urban-mobility schemes, including automated vehicles, smart homes and robotics. Unlike many modern cities, accommodating a huge number of vehicles will not be a top priority here.