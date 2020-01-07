Enlarge Image Daniel Golson/Roadshow

CES 2020

Jeep is planning to offer an electrified powertrain in every one of its vehicles by 2022, and we're getting our latest glimpse of those efforts here at CES 2020 this week. This is the first time Jeep is showing its new plug-in hybrid models -- all of which wear 4xe badges -- ahead of their respective rollouts throughout the year.

The Compass, Renegade and Wrangler will all benefit from Jeep's new plug-in hybrid powertrain, though we don't yet have any specifics on electric range, fuel economy or even the accompanying gas engine. In fact, it's unclear if all three will use the same engine/battery setup, or if multiple versions are in the works.

Visually, the PHEV Jeeps look to be differentiated from their gas-only counterparts by a number of blue accents. In addition to prominent hood decals, the Jeeps' badges -- including the Trail-Rated logo -- are outlined in blue, which looks great against the show cars' gray paint.

As for when the official details will be available, we won't have to wait too long. Jeep confirmed the Wrangler 4xe will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, with the Compass and Renegade showing up in April, at the New York Auto Show and the Beijing Motor Show, respectively.

Jeep's plans for electrification have already started, with the company's new eTorque mild-hybrid system in the 2019 Wrangler. In addition to the new range of 4xe models, Jeep is expected to launch a fully electric vehicle or two, as well.