Here are the most affordable new cars available today

Sticker prices are out of control. But not all new vehicles cost an arm, a leg and your first-born child. Here are 10 of the most affordable new cars you can buy today. They all cost less than 20 grand including destination fees, though you might be able to drive home in one for even less since discounts may be available.

Kia Soul LX: $18,610, including $1,120

We're starting off strong with this list. Some of the other models included are nowhere near as pleasant as the Kia Soul . An entry-level LX version of this funky breadbox comes with plenty of standard equipment, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, air conditioning and even power windows, locks and mirrors. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine whips up 147 horsepower and is bolted to a standard manual transmission with six speeds. All this goodness costs right around $18,610, including destination.

Hyundai Venue SE: $18,470, including $1,120

Next up, another South Korean product, the stylish and solid Hyundai Venue . This subcompact crossover not only looks nice and has a well-designed interior, it's also an excellent value, checking out for around $18,470 in base SE trim. That outlay gets you 121 hp and a six-speed manual transmission for row-your-own fun. Of course, an automatic gearbox of the CVT variety is optional for $1,200. Other standard equipment includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto baked right in. You also get stuff like forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist and cruise control.

Chevy Sonic LS sedan: $17,595, including $875

Chevy's subcompact sedan offers a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine that's good for 138 hp, matched to a standard six-speed automatic transmission. As for amenities, the base LS model comes with two USB ports, an infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen and air conditioning. What you don't get is cruise control or power windows. But cranks can be fun. This Chevy sedan will set you back around $17,595, though a hatchback model is also offered for about $2,700 more.

Honda Fit LX: $17,145, including $995

Next up, the Honda Fit. Not only is it a versatile subcompact hatchback, it's extremely likable as well. The entry-level LX model comes with a six-speed manual transmission and 130 hp. A CVT is available for greater convenience and efficiency, though cars so equipped have a tiny bit less power and torque. Unfortunately, stuff like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the excellent Honda Sensing suite of driver aids, is only included on higher-end models. At least the second-row Magic Seat is standard, which makes this thing more versatile than a Kitchen Aid stand mixer, though maybe not quite as stylish. The Fit LX is a lot of car for around $17,145.

Kia Rio LX: $16,815, including $965

Kia builds some seriously stylish cars these days, like the Telluride and the Stinger. The Rio is plenty attractive in its own right, and this pint-size economy sedan is a strong bargain. Sans options, the base LX model starts at roughly $16,815. A continuously variable transmission is standard, making the most of its modest 120 hp. If you hanker for a little extra room, you can pay about $940 more for a Rio hatchback. The choice is yours.

Toyota Yaris L: $16,605, including $955

The entry-level Yaris L is priced around $16,605 and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia system. You also get automatic emergency braking, the usual power amenities and even 15-inch steel wheels. Unfortunately, the car's 1.5-liter engine only delivers a measly 106 hp, though it is matched to a standard six-speed manual transmission. A six-ratio automatic is offered for an additional $1,100.

Hyundai Accent SE: $16,250, including $955

Undercutting that Toyota by a few hundred bucks is Hyundai's friendly-faced Accent subcompact sedan. The entry-level SE model can be yours for around $16,250. It comes with a 1.6-liter engine that's good for 120 hp. Predictably, a six-speed manual transmission is standard, but you can also get a CVT for $1,100 extra. Power windows and locks, Bluetooth, cruise control of the nonadaptive variety and keyless entry are also included at no extra charge.

Nissan Versa S: $15,655, including $925

Another superaffordable car that's actually pretty nice is the Nissan Versa . You should be able to pick one of these sedans up for around $15,655. That's may be a bargain-basement price, but this thing feels like a Bentley compared with some of the other vehicles here. The Versa comes with 122 hp and in this case, a manual transmission with five forward speeds, though a CVT is offered. Base models also feature niceties like power windows and door locks as well as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth.

Mitsubishi Mirage ES: $15,135, including $995

Next up, the Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback. This isn't really a great car, but at least it's cheap, checking out for around $15,135. The sedan version is also available, but it costs a grand more. The Mirage comes with a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine, 78 thoroughbred horses and a five-speed manual transmission. At least that powertrain's good for 41 miles per gallon highway.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Spark LS: $14,395, including $875

Finally, we come to what should be the cheapest new car available in America today. The Chevy Spark is a city-friendly hatchback that couldn't be easier to maneuver in traffic or parallel-park. You should be able to buy one for as little $14,095. A 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine motivates the Spark, churning out 98 hp. Like the Mirage, it's teamed with five-speed manual transmission.