2021 Honda Accord Hybrid: Miserly motoring without the misery

If you want to save fuel, the Honda Accord Hybrid is the perfect car for you.
This sedan's interior is well built, comfortable and extremely easy to live with.
Nothing about this Accord screams "hybrid!" It looks like any other Honda sedan.
The Accord's backseat has tons of legroom, though a touch more headroom would be nice.
In total, this car's gasoline-electric powertrain delivers 212 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque.
The Accord's styling was mildly tweaked for 2021. The grille is now wider and its headlamps improved.
Trunk space clocks in at 16.7 cubic feet, exactly as much as you get in non-hybrid models.
This top-shelf Touring model rolls on stylish 19-inch wheels.
An 8-inch infotainment screen is standard across the range.
