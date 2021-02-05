Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport is ready for mountains and malls

No matter the environment, there's a lot to like about Ford's "Baby Bronco."

2021 Ford Bronco Sport
1 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

This isn't the full-beans Bronco, but rather the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, a compact unibody crossover meant as a slightly smoother-edged complement to the rough-and-tumble big boy.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
2 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That might make it seem like it's rife for undesirable compromises, but nope, this blocky little thing lives up to its name, and then some.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
3 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

When it comes to the Bronco Sport's competition, there's a whole bunch of it, and the Ford isn't always the clear champion.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
4 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

While adventure gear aplenty may fit behind the second row, the Bronco Sport Badlands lags behind several cars in terms of net cargo capacity, including the Subaru Forester, Nissan Rogue and even its platform-sibling Ford Escape.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
5 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Many of its competitors are able to break the 30-mpg-highway barrier, too, which the Bronco Sport barely musters with the smaller three-cylinder engine.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
6 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

And while the 2.0-liter Bronco Sport can tow a decent 2,200 pounds, it comes up 1,300 pounds short against the Chevy Equinox, Toyota RAV4 and, again, the Ford Escape.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
7 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But numbers on paper rarely tell the whole story.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
8 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

When you consider everything from dual-purpose capability to aesthetics, it's clear that the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport has carved out a hell of a niche for itself, one that I believe will resonate with buyers who want some Bronco-based street cred without going HAM on the truck-based big-boy model.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
9 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

This small SUV has been a long time coming, and it absolutely feels like it was worth the wait.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
10 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
11 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
12 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
13 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
14 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
15 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
16 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
17 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
18 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
19 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
20 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
21 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
22 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
23 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
24 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
25 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
26 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
27 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
28 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
29 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
30 of 30
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

Dreaming of a Tesla Model S convertible? You're in luck

10 Photos
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is ready for action

37 Photos
2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid: A people's car that's not a penalty box

35 Photos
2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 is the ideal snow sled

49 Photos
2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV dominates the seasons

39 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor has bigger feet than Sasquatch

70 Photos