2021 Hyundai Elantra is armed with heaps of style and tech

  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-1
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-2
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-3
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-4
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-5
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-6
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-7
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-8
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-9
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-10
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-11
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-12
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-13
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-14
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-15
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-16
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-17
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-18
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-19
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-20
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-21
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-22
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-23
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-24
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-25
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-26
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-27
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-28
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-29
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-30
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-31
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-32
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-33
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-34
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-35
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-36
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-37
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-38
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-39
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-40
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-41
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-42
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-43
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-44
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-45
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-46
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-47
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-48
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-49
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-50
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-51
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-52
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-53
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-54
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-55
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-56
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-57
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-58
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-59
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-60
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-61
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-62
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-63
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-64
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-65
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-66
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-67
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-68
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-69
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-70
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-71
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-72
  • 2021-hyundai-elantra-sel-73

For 2021, the Hyundai Elantra is all-new featuring wild styling and a host of technology features.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
1
of 73

On the outside, the Elantra stands out with a big grille, skinny headlights, fast roofline and sharp body lines.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
2
of 73

All standard versions of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra are powered by a 2.0-liter I4 making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
3
of 73

Routing power to the front wheels is a continuously variable transmission that helps the Elantra SEL return an EPA-estimated 31 miles-per-gallon in the city and 41 mpg on the highway.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
4
of 73

This particular Elantra SEL rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped with Kumho Majesty Solus all-season tires. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
5
of 73

On the inside, the Elantra features cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and sunroof. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
6
of 73

To handle infotainment, there's an 8-inch center touchscreen controlling an eight-speaker Bose audio system and Bluetooth. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
7
of 73

The Elantra SEL also comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
8
of 73

Also available in the Elantra SEL is a 10.2-inch LCD gauge cluster that features different design themes for each drive mode. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
9
of 73

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL starts at $21,905, which includes $1,005 for destination. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
10
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
11
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
12
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
13
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
14
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
15
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
16
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
17
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
18
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
19
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
20
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
21
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
22
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
23
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
24
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
25
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
26
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
27
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
28
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
29
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
30
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
31
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
32
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
33
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
34
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
35
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
36
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
37
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
38
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
39
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
40
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
41
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
42
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
43
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
44
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
45
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
46
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
47
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
48
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
49
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
50
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
51
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
52
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
53
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
54
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
55
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
56
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
57
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
58
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
59
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
60
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
61
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
62
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
63
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
64
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
65
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
66
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
67
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
68
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
69
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
70
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
71
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
72
of 73
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
73
of 73
Now Reading

2021 Hyundai Elantra is armed with heaps of style and tech

Up Next

Hyundai Bayon makes the Venue look really lame
Polestar and ChargePoint announce a partnership and in-car charging app

Polestar and ChargePoint announce a partnership and in-car charging app

by
Audi Q4 E-Tron electric SUV promises AR head-up display, clever storage

Audi Q4 E-Tron electric SUV promises AR head-up display, clever storage

by
2022 Kia EV6 electric crossover teased with sleek looks and flush door handles

2022 Kia EV6 electric crossover teased with sleek looks and flush door handles

by
House Democrats to introduce a bill that could see the USPS go electric sooner

House Democrats to introduce a bill that could see the USPS go electric sooner

by
More powerful 2022 Kia Stinger update teased

More powerful 2022 Kia Stinger update teased

by