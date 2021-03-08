2021 Hyundai Elantra is armed with heaps of style and tech

For 2021, the Hyundai Elantra is all-new featuring wild styling and a host of technology features.
On the outside, the Elantra stands out with a big grille, skinny headlights, fast roofline and sharp body lines.
All standard versions of the 2021 Hyundai Elantra are powered by a 2.0-liter I4 making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque.
Routing power to the front wheels is a continuously variable transmission that helps the Elantra SEL return an EPA-estimated 31 miles-per-gallon in the city and 41 mpg on the highway.
This particular Elantra SEL rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped with Kumho Majesty Solus all-season tires.
On the inside, the Elantra features cloth seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and sunroof.
To handle infotainment, there's an 8-inch center touchscreen controlling an eight-speaker Bose audio system and Bluetooth.
The Elantra SEL also comes standard with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.
Also available in the Elantra SEL is a 10.2-inch LCD gauge cluster that features different design themes for each drive mode.
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra SEL starts at $21,905, which includes $1,005 for destination.