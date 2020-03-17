Honda finally hybridizes its CR-V crossover

This is the new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid.
There aren't many visual changes separating this crossover from non-hybrid models.
A two-motor hybrid system is found under the hood.
Of course, there are badges in case you forget what you're driving.
LED headlamps are standard.
Inside, the CR-V Hybrid's biggest change is the inclusion of a push-button shifter rather than a mechanical lever.
Yep, it pretty much looks like a CR-V.
The instrument cluster is unique to the hybrid model.
Slitted foglights are unique to the CR-V Hybrid.
