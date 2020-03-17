Honda finally hybridizes its CR-V crossover

  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
  • 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid

This is the new 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 40

There aren't many visual changes separating this crossover from non-hybrid models. 

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 40

A two-motor hybrid system is found under the hood.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 40

Of course, there are badges in case you forget what you're driving.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 40

LED headlamps are standard. 

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 40

Inside, the CR-V Hybrid's biggest change is the inclusion of a push-button shifter rather than a mechanical lever. 

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 40

Yep, it pretty much looks like a CR-V.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 40

The instrument cluster is unique to the hybrid model. 

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 40

Slitted foglights are unique to the CR-V Hybrid.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 40

For more photos of the CR-V Hybrid, keep looking through this gallery.

View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 40
View Local Inventory
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 40
Now Reading

Honda finally hybridizes its CR-V crossover

Up Next

2020 Honda Goldwing DCT first ride: On a 'Wing and a prayer

Latest Stories

2020 Vanderhall Edison 2 quick drive: Zippy and zany, but hard to love

2020 Vanderhall Edison 2 quick drive: Zippy and zany, but hard to love

by
The 2020 Subaru Forester is a wholesome choice

The 2020 Subaru Forester is a wholesome choice

8:10
2021 Hyundai Elantra comes out swinging with tech, coupe looks and a hybrid

2021 Hyundai Elantra comes out swinging with tech, coupe looks and a hybrid

by
2021 Hyundai Elantra vs. Honda Civic, Nissan Sentra and Toyota Corolla

2021 Hyundai Elantra vs. Honda Civic, Nissan Sentra and Toyota Corolla

by
Suzuki Jimny pickup is the workhorse we need

Suzuki Jimny pickup is the workhorse we need

by