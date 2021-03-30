2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is far more than a cool appearance package

  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness
  • 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness

This is Subaru's newest Outback trim, the Wilderness.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
1
of 64

It comes with a new shade of Geyser Blue paint.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
2
of 64

Inside, the Outback Wilderness has copper accents and waterproof seats.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
3
of 64

The new front fascia has hexagonal LED foglights.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
4
of 64

The waterproof seat fabric is called StarTex.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
5
of 64

Subaru's 11.6-inch infotainment system is standard.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
6
of 64

The copper exterior accents point to tow hooks and roof rail tie-downs.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
7
of 64

The Outback Wilderness has 9.5 inches of ground clearance.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
8
of 64

The Wilderness is powered by Subaru's 2.4-liter turbo engine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
9
of 64

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
10
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
11
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
12
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
13
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
14
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
15
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
16
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
17
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
18
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
19
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
20
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
21
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
22
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
23
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
24
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
25
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
26
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
27
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
28
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
29
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
30
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
31
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
32
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
33
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
34
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
35
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
36
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
37
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
38
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
39
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
40
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
41
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
42
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
43
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
44
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
45
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
46
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
47
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
48
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
49
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
50
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
51
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
52
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
53
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
54
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
55
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
56
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
57
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
58
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
59
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
60
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
61
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
62
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
63
of 64
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Michael Shaffer/Subaru
64
of 64
Now Reading

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is far more than a cool appearance package

Up Next

2022 Subaru BRZ: Evolutionary changes for a simple sports car
These are the best cars to buy used, rather than new

These are the best cars to buy used, rather than new

by
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck teased ahead of April 15 debut

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck teased ahead of April 15 debut

by
Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan calls for EV rebates, 500,000 charging stations

Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan calls for EV rebates, 500,000 charging stations

by
Lamborghini gives Amazon's Alexa the keys to your Huracan

Lamborghini gives Amazon's Alexa the keys to your Huracan

by
Best screwdriver sets for 2021

Best screwdriver sets for 2021

by