2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is far more than a cool appearance package

This is Subaru's newest Outback trim, the Wilderness.
It comes with a new shade of Geyser Blue paint.
Inside, the Outback Wilderness has copper accents and waterproof seats.
The new front fascia has hexagonal LED foglights.
The waterproof seat fabric is called StarTex.
Subaru's 11.6-inch infotainment system is standard.
The copper exterior accents point to tow hooks and roof rail tie-downs.
The Outback Wilderness has 9.5 inches of ground clearance.
The Wilderness is powered by Subaru's 2.4-liter turbo engine.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness.