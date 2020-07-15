Refreshed for the latest model year, the Capital T is gunning to maintain the midsize sedan sales crown with this enhanced four-door.
This is the 2021 Toyota Camry.
New infotainment screens are offered, one spanning 7 inches and another that clocks in at 9 inches.
Other than some new materials and updated infotainment screens, this car's interior is largely the same.
The 2021 Toyota Camry comes with 17-, 18- or 19-inch wheels depending on model.
The base Camry L model has been discontinued for 2021. The LE version is now the entry-level offering.
This car still has a lot of grille, like, A LOT.
But there's not too much to complain about at the rear.
Do you like these striations on the car's front end?
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ is standard on all 2021 Camrys. It includes an enhanced pre-collision system, a rear-seat reminder and more.
For more photos of the 2021 Toyota Camry, keep clicking through this gallery.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The 2021 Toyota Camry gets a nip, a tuck and a sprinkle of new tech
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.