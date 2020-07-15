The 2021 Toyota Camry gets a nip, a tuck and a sprinkle of new tech

Refreshed for the latest model year, the Capital T is gunning to maintain the midsize sedan sales crown with this enhanced four-door.

Toyota

This is the 2021 Toyota Camry. 

Toyota

New infotainment screens are offered, one spanning 7 inches and another that clocks in at 9 inches.

Toyota

Other than some new materials and updated infotainment screens, this car's interior is largely the same.

Toyota

The 2021 Toyota Camry comes with 17-, 18- or 19-inch wheels depending on model.

Toyota

The base Camry L model has been discontinued for 2021. The LE version is now the entry-level offering. 

Toyota

This car still has a lot of grille, like, A LOT.

Toyota

But there's not too much to complain about at the rear.

Toyota

Do you like these striations on the car's front end?

Toyota

Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ is standard on all 2021 Camrys. It includes an enhanced pre-collision system, a rear-seat reminder and more.

Toyota

For more photos of the 2021 Toyota Camry, keep clicking through this gallery.

