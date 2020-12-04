Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

Thanks to its luxurious interior, refinement and inherent goodness, the Telluride is one of the best three-row SUVs you can buy.

2021 Kia Telluride SX V6 AWD
1 of 48
Craig Cole/Roadshow

The 2021 Kia Telluride is an excellent SUV. 

Craig Cole/Roadshow

This Kia's interior is astonishing.

Craig Cole/Roadshow

Long-ish front and rear overhangs betray this vehicle's front-wheel-drive-based underpinnings.

Craig Cole/Roadshow

A silken 3.8-liter V6 deliver strong performance.  

Craig Cole/Roadshow

An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

Craig Cole/Roadshow

The Telluride is blessed with a handsome face. 

Craig Cole/Roadshow

These headlights are of an interesting design.

Craig Cole/Roadshow

With all the seats folded down, there's no shortage of cargo space in here.

Craig Cole/Roadshow

All around, the Telluride is a handsome vehicle. 

Craig Cole/Roadshow

For more photos of the 2021 Kia Telluride, keep clicking through this gallery.

