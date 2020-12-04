2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

Thanks to its luxurious interior, refinement and inherent goodness, the Telluride is one of the best three-row SUVs you can buy.
The 2021 Kia Telluride is an excellent SUV.
This Kia's interior is astonishing.
Long-ish front and rear overhangs betray this vehicle's front-wheel-drive-based underpinnings.
A silken 3.8-liter V6 deliver strong performance.
An eight-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.
The Telluride is blessed with a handsome face.
These headlights are of an interesting design.
With all the seats folded down, there's no shortage of cargo space in here.
All around, the Telluride is a handsome vehicle.
