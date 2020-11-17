2021 Hyundai Veloster N is still the most fun hot hatch

A new DCT automatic and more standard features make the Veloster N even better.
The Hyundai Veloster N is updated for 2021, with the biggest new feature being an available eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The raucous Veloster N is quicker with the DCT, and that's actually the more fun transmission choice.
Picking the DCT also brings features like launch control and N Grin Shift, which optimizes the engine and transmission for better passing power.
The previously optional Performance Package is now standard, meaning every Veloster N gets 19-inch wheels with summer tires, a variable exhaust system, bigger brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential and 275 horsepower.
The 2021's interior is largely the same as before, but the infotainment system has a slick new look.
New standard cloth sport seats are lighter and better-looking than before.
Active safety features like automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and rear cross-traffic alert are now standard.
This is the correct way to set up the Veloster N: Everything in the sportiest modes except for the suspension.
The Veloster N's large dual exhaust tips produce some of the best noises in the auto industry.
