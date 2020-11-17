Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N is still the most fun hot hatch

A new DCT automatic and more standard features make the Veloster N even better.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Hyundai Veloster N is updated for 2021, with the biggest new feature being an available eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The raucous Veloster N is quicker with the DCT, and that's actually the more fun transmission choice.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Picking the DCT also brings features like launch control and N Grin Shift, which optimizes the engine and transmission for better passing power.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The previously optional Performance Package is now standard, meaning every Veloster N gets 19-inch wheels with summer tires, a variable exhaust system, bigger brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential and 275 horsepower.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The 2021's interior is largely the same as before, but the infotainment system has a slick new look.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

New standard cloth sport seats are lighter and better-looking than before.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Active safety features like automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and rear cross-traffic alert are now standard.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

This is the correct way to set up the Veloster N: Everything in the sportiest modes except for the suspension.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Veloster N's large dual exhaust tips produce some of the best noises in the auto industry.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Keep swiping or scrolling to see more of the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N.

2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2021 Hyundai Veloster N DCT
Daniel Golson/Roadshow
