The Chevy Bolt EV is newish for 2022

This battery-powered hatchback is fundamentally the same as before, but it gains an updated front end and a dramatically nicer interior for the latest model year.

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet

This is the updated Chevy Bolt EV.

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet

This all-electric hatchback has a decent amount of cargo space, up to 57 cubic feet with the rear backrests folded down.

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

This car's single-motor drive unit provides 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. 

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet

The Bolt's interior has been dramatically improved for 2022, with better materials and more comfortable seats.

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet

Unfortunately, unlike on the new Bolt EUV crossover, Super Cruise is not available here.

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

A 10.2-inch infotainment screen is standard equipment...

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

...as is an 8-inch digital instrument cluster. 

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV is about 6 inches shorter than the new Bolt EUV all-electric crossover.

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet

What do you think of this vehicle's updated styling?

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet

For more photos of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV, keep clicking through this gallery.

2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
2022 Chevy Bolt EV
Chevrolet
