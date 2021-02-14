The Chevy Bolt EV is newish for 2022

This battery-powered hatchback is fundamentally the same as before, but it gains an updated front end and a dramatically nicer interior for the latest model year.
This is the updated Chevy Bolt EV.
This all-electric hatchback has a decent amount of cargo space, up to 57 cubic feet with the rear backrests folded down.
This car's single-motor drive unit provides 200 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque.
The Bolt's interior has been dramatically improved for 2022, with better materials and more comfortable seats.
Unfortunately, unlike on the new Bolt EUV crossover, Super Cruise is not available here.
A 10.2-inch infotainment screen is standard equipment...
...as is an 8-inch digital instrument cluster.
The 2022 Chevy Bolt EV is about 6 inches shorter than the new Bolt EUV all-electric crossover.
What do you think of this vehicle's updated styling?
For more photos of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV, keep clicking through this gallery.
