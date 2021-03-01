2022 Chevy Bolt EUV has more space and better tech

It's also the first Chevy to get General Motors' Super Cruise highway driving assistant.
The Chevy Bolt EV gets a larger EUV cousin for 2022.
The EUV is 6 inches longer than the standard Bolt.
The interior is a lot nicer than before.
New materials and more comfortable seats highlight the improved cabin.
The Bolt EUV is also the first Chevy to get GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving tech.
The EUV is a cute little thing.
LED lighting is standard up front.
The LED running lights up top are just that. The brake lights are found down below the hatch.
The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 multimedia software runs on a 10.2-inch touchscreen.
Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV.
