2022 Chevy Bolt EUV has more space and better tech

It's also the first Chevy to get General Motors' Super Cruise highway driving assistant.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Chevy Bolt EV gets a larger EUV cousin for 2022.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The EUV is 6 inches longer than the standard Bolt.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is a lot nicer than before.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

New materials and more comfortable seats highlight the improved cabin.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Bolt EUV is also the first Chevy to get GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving tech.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The EUV is a cute little thing.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

LED lighting is standard up front.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The LED running lights up top are just that. The brake lights are found down below the hatch.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 multimedia software runs on a 10.2-inch touchscreen.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV.

Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
