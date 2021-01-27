2021 Mazda CX-5 keeps it simple

The best cars are sometimes the ones that don't look like they're trying so darn hard.
Making a change can sometimes mean losing sight of what you used to hold dear.
Thankfully, that's not the case for the 2021 Mazda CX-5.
While the Japanese automaker has injected its latest vehicles with affordable doses of luxury-level trimmings, the company hasn't lost sight of the fun-to-drive nature that brought people into its showrooms in years past.
If anything, it only makes this compact crossover more compelling.
The 2021 Mazda CX-5 is pretty affordable, with the Sport FWD model starting at $26,370, including $1,100 for destination.
AWD is a $1,400 option for any trim except Grand Touring Reserve and Signature, where it's standard.
Pricing tops out with my tester's Signature trim, which will set you back $38,505 -- a fair chunk of change, yes, but still within the realm of affordability.
That puts the CX-5 in line with the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Nissan Rogue, all of which are viable competitors.
However, the CX-5's biggest rivals are pretty milquetoast, offering little in the way of an interesting drive.
